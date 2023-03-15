James Spann: Alabama stays dry Wednesday, Thursday; rain returns Friday

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

ANOTHER COLD MORNING: Here are some temperatures shortly before sunrise across Alabama:

Gadsden — 26

Haleyville — 26

Pell City — 26

Fort Payne — 26

Morris — 26

Chelsea — 26

Hueytown — 27

Jasper — 27

Scottsboro — 28

Thorsby — 28

Good Hope — 28

Sylacauga — 29

Bessemer — 29

Birmingham — 30

Selma — 30

Heflin — 30

Anniston — 31

Huntsville — 31

Tuscaloosa — 32

Muscle Shoals — 34

Montgomery — 35

Dothan — 36

Mobile — 42

These temperatures will likely drop another degree or two before they begin to rise.

The day ahead will feature sunshine in full supply with highs mostly in the 60s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high between 68 and 74 degrees; the air stays dry, and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny. Clouds return Thursday night.

FRIDAY: A cold front will bring rain to the state Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for the southwest corner of the state, including places like Mobile, Gulf Shores, Jackson and Atmore. A marginal risk (level 1) extends as far north as Greensboro and Auburn.

The core risk of heavy storms Friday will be near the Gulf Coast, where some surface-based instability will be available. The main threat will come from strong, gusty winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but most of the state will simply have a cool, rainy day in a stable air mass. Rain amounts Friday will average around 1 inch, with isolated heavier totals. Temperatures will hold in the 50s over the northern counties.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another shot of cold air rolls into the Deep South over the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s early Saturday with a brisk north wind. The sky will become sunny Saturday with a high in the 50s. Clear weather is the story Sunday with another late-season freeze during the early morning; lows will dip into the 24- to 34-degree range. The high Sunday will be in the 50s again, about 10-15 degrees below average.

NEXT WEEK: Another freeze is likely early Monday, with a low in the upper 20s and low 30s. The day will be mostly sunny with a high in the 50s and 60s. Then a low forms in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, and rain is likely statewide Tuesday. It will be a cold rain, with temperatures only in the 40s and 50s. Rain will end Wednesday morning as the low moves northeast. Thursday looks dry at this point, followed by a chance of showers Friday. Temperatures will likely reach the 70s by the end of the week. ON THIS DATE IN 1938: A tornado hit McPaul, Iowa, while moving from southeast to northwest. Another one raced through Batesville, Illinois, at 60 to 65 mph. Another tornado causing F4 damage killed 10 and injured 12 in St. Clair County, Missouri. This tornado was part of an outbreak that produced four tornadoes and was responsible for 11 deaths and 42 injuries.

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: An F2 tornado moved through southern Cherokee County, north of Piedmont. The damage was consistent with winds near 115 mph; thankfully there were no injuries.

