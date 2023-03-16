Alabama Power volunteers and United Ability celebrate new library that supports the disabled

The Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) Magic City-Shelby Chapter and United Ability recently hosted a ribbon-cutting to celebrate United Ability’s new Learning Enrichment Program (LEP) Library.

APSO has been a long-time supporter of United Ability, a nonprofit that helps people with a wide range of disabilities. For example, the chapter provides volunteers for the annual Exceptional Anglers fishing event for children at Oak Mountain State Park.

From valued connections with people at United Ability, chapter members heard that books were needed to help kick off the LEP Library. The chapter collected nearly 100 new and used books in two months.

“I have to thank Michael Mee, LINCPoint service coordinator, for letting me know about the LEP library project,” said Debbie Bond, chapter chair. The LINCPoint program at United Ability provides enrichment opportunities for adults with disabilities.

Alabama Power volunteers collected nearly 100 books for the library at United Ability. (contributed) Alabama Power volunteers collected nearly 100 books for the new library at United Ability. (contributed)

“I love books and encouraging others to read, and I know a lot of my co-workers feel the same,” Bond said. “We want to help others have access to books. This project allowed us to do just that, by either donating new books or giving our gently loved books a new home.”

Tanya Mumford, LEP supervisor, said the book donations provide a learning and entertainment opportunity for clients. “Access to diverse books will help to develop a love for books and reading, or being read to,” Mumford said. “The selection everyone has gifted us is simply amazing! We are so thankful for everyone helping fill our shelves.”

United Ability’s LEP provides activities to encourage community participation and improve skills in everyday activities. About 120 people are enrolled in the program, which offers a variety of leisure activities.

To learn more about APSO and volunteerism by Alabama Power employees and retirees, visit powerofgood.com and click Volunteers.