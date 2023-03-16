Alabama woman a master at collecting four-leaf clovers

If finding a four-leaf clover bestows upon a person the luck o’ the Irish, then Frankie Osborn has accumulated enough luck to populate a small Irish city.

This Shelby County real estate agent has an utterly amazing knack for finding them, and clovers with even more than four leaves. She’s got one with a staggering nine leaves, and another two with eight.

In all, there are roughly 70,000 four-leaf (and above) clovers in her collection (she doesn’t know the precise number, but can you blame her?). And almost every one that she has found has come from near her home in the Westover community.

Osborn’s talent (or luck?) in finding these four-leaf treasures has made her semi-famous. Two years ago, she was featured in Garden & Gun magazine, and she’s been in the local paper and on local TV and radio. She almost made it on the David Letterman and Kelly Clarkson shows, but red tape and fickle schedulers bumped her off the airwaves at the last minute.

She proudly maintains her position in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest collections of five- and six-leaf clovers, although she acknowledges she’s nowhere near taking the top spot for the four-leaf variety, which is held by a Wisconsin woman with more than 118,000 confirmed sprigs. A gentleman from Japan holds the record for the highest leaf-count on a single clover stem: a mind-boggling 56.

But it’s not about the records, said Osborn, whose company is called – you guessed it – Lucky Realty.

It’s about the hunt, the pleasure of being outdoors and the clover’s connection to Ireland’s history and culture, Osborn said.

“I kind of consider it a ministry,” said Osborn, who is neither Irish nor Catholic. And yet, she adores having the opportunity to occasionally speak in local classrooms and at area civic clubs about the humble clover (actually a member of the pea family) and its ties to something far bigger. Especially around St. Patrick’s Day.

“I share the work of St. Patrick,” said Osborn, referring to the patron saint of Ireland who is credited with bringing Christianity to the Emerald Isle.

Ironically, it is the three-leaf clover – the shamrock – not the four-leaf mutant – that serves as the unofficial, national flower of Ireland and the universal emblem of St. Patrick’s Day.

Legend has it that St. Patrick used the shamrock to explain the holy trinity to nonbelievers. And Irish lore speaks of a clover’s three leaves as symbolizing faith, hope and love.

But discover a clover with an additional petal (maybe at the end of the rainbow?) – that fourth one is where the luck lies.

So, what are the odds of finding that elusive four-leaf clover? Estimates suggest there’s between one in 100 and one in 10,000 in your nearby clover patch. Which proves that Osborn is pretty darn good at plucking them out.

What’s her secret? Osborn recently shared some tips and other tidbits about her decades-long clover craving in an interview with Alabama News Center (ANC):

ANC: How did you get started collecting four-leaf clovers?

Osborn: When my four kids were young, I was looking for ways to get them out of the house and outdoors, to get them to do outdoor activities. It was something fun we could do together. They kind of gave up on it after a while – they’re all grown and two have children of their own now – but I kept going.

ANC: When did you get more serious about collecting them?

Osborn: We actually started the collection in 1992, but we found many before that. I had to figure out how to preserve them. (Osborn advises pressing them in between pages of old phone books till they are dry and then placing them in albums.)

It’s hard to tell how many leaves they have, after you press them down. So, I take photographs before I do it.

ANC: What’s the best place and season to find four-leaf clovers?

Osborn: I try to spend more time in the spring – before people start cutting their lawns. Ideally you want an open field with lots of clover, places that haven’t been cut or sprayed. Also, you want to do it on a day that’s not too cold or not too hot – preferably a cloudy day, too, because the clover will close up if it’s too warm or too cold or too sunny. A cool, cloudy spring day around 70 degrees, that’s the best.

ANC: Have you found one place that’s your go-to spot?

Osborn: Actually for me, it changes every year. One place will be hot this year, another place will be hot another year. But you don’t have to go far to find them.

ANC: You clearly have a trained eye for finding four-leaf clovers. Any other tips you can share?

Osborn: You know how, when you’re working on a jigsaw puzzle – they tell you not to focus too much on the individual pieces? Some people can find them and some can’t. For me, it’s like looking for a square in a pattern of triangles.

ANC: Have you inspired anyone else in the family to keep up the tradition?

Osborn: I’d call it a habit rather than a tradition. One of my grandsons has got the bug. He’s 11.

ANC: I hate to ask, but what else do you do for fun?

Osborn: I do have other hobbies, but this takes precedence.