Can’t Miss Alabama: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations bring barrels of fun
St. Patrick’s Day events
Celebrate Irish culture among other festivities through Saturday, March 18:
- March 17-18: St. Patrick’s Celebration, Five Points South in Birmingham.
- March 17: Buck’d Up Live, 7 p.m., The Camp, 5909 University Drive in Huntsville.
- March 17: St. Patrick’s Irish Murder Mystery Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Arlington Historic House & Gardens, 331 Cotton Ave. SW., in Birmingham.
- March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Paint & Sip, 6 p.m., Cahaba Brewing Co, 4500 Fifth Ave. S., in Birmingham.
- March 17: St. Patrick’s Day, 6 p.m., O’Daly’s Irish Pub, 564 Dauphin St., in Mobile.
- March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Karaoke Party, 7 p.m., Moody Mondays, 718 Church St. NW., in Huntsville.
- March 18: Leprechaun Hunt, 10:30 a.m., Kreher Preserve & Nature Center, 2222 N. College St., in Auburn.
- March 18: Deaf Mystics St. Patrick Party, 1 p.m., AIDB Mobile Regional Center, 1050 Government St., in Mobile.
- March 18: Greater Birmingham Humane Society at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 1:30 p.m., Five Points South, 2177 11th Court S., in Birmingham.
- March 18: Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl, 4 p.m., Carigan’s Beer Garden, 2910 Sixth Ave. S., in Birmingham.
Renew Our Rivers
The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Lake Eufaula (Chattahoochee River) is March 17-18. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For details about the cleanup, contact Brad Moore at bmooreless@gosuto.com. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across multiple Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.
Milo’s Mad about Birmingham Block Party
Featuring live music, games and prizes, Milo’s will bring the flavor to this fun afternoon event. Join the Milo’s “TEAm” for samples of their refrigerated tea and enjoy fare from the Alabama Peanut Company, Cahaba Brewing, Ghost Train Brewing, food trucks and artists. Milo’s Tea has been brewed in Birmingham for more than 77 years. Milo’s Mad About Birmingham block party is Friday, March 17 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Walk BHAM‘s Beer Garden at 901 25th St. N., between 23rd and 22nd streets.
Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival
The juried art show will feature a variety of exhibitors featuring fibers/leather, functional crafts, glass, graphics, drawings, watercolor, jewelry and mixed media. Family entertainment includes live music, food vendors and children’s activities. Admission to the festival is free. For more information, call 251-229-1874. For the complete list of artists, click here. The festival is in downtown Fairhope March 17-19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
American Theatre Guild presents ‘Come From Away’
The hit Broadway musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. The musical is written by Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by this year’s Tony Award-winning best director, Christopher Ashley. Performances are underway through Sunday, March 19 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The production is part of the Broadway in Birmingham series. For tickets, click here.
Women’s History Month
Festivities taking place across the state include:
- March 22: Women’s Health Screenings, Resources and Blood Drive, 10 a.m., Hillsdale Community Center, 558 East Felhorn Road in Mobile.
- March 23: Birmingham Urban League EmpowerHer Awards, noon, The Harbert Center, 2019 Fourth Ave. N.
- March 29: Sip ‘N Paint, 6 p.m., Mardi Gras Park, 104 South Royal St. in Mobile.
- March 30: A Day with H.E.R., 9 a.m., Rosa Parks Museum, 252 Montgomery St. in Montgomery.
- March 30: The Women Gather, 5 p.m., Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, 520 16th St. N.
- March 31: Women’s History Month with Kate McGarry, 6 p.m., 2211 Seminole Drive in Huntsville.
Patti LaBelle in concert
Belting out classic rhythm and blues, pop standards and spiritual songs are just a part of Patti LaBelle’s versatile stage presence. She is Grammy-award winner and also an actress and entrepreneur. She is best known for hit songs like “New Attitude,” “Lady Marmalade,” “On My Own” and “Over the Rainbow.” Purchase tickets at alysstephens.org/events/patti. The performance is at UAB’s Alys Robinson Stephens Performing Arts Center in Birmingham takes place Sunday, March 19 at 6 p.m.
Birmingham Legion soccer
Birmingham Legion FC will face FC Tulsa Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. in Protective Stadium. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information. Buy tickets here. Visit the website for upcoming games.
Prattville Pops Concert and Jazz Band
Bring out the entire family to Prattville’s annual spring concert, Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. Enjoy classic pieces, including many memorable songs from movies. The concert is free, but donating nonperishable food items for the Autauga Interfaith Care Center food bank will be appreciated. For more information, call 334-595-0850 or visit prattvilleal.gov. The venue is Doster Community Center.