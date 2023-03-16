Can’t Miss Alabama: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations bring barrels of fun

St. Patrick’s Day events

Celebrate Irish culture among other festivities through Saturday, March 18:

St. Patrick's Day festivities are underway with live music and Irish-themed food and drink specials from participating Five Points South bars and restaurants. The parade line-up starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Southern Research parking lot, 2000 Ninth Ave. South. (contributed)

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Lake Eufaula (Chattahoochee River) is March 17-18. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For details about the cleanup, contact Brad Moore at bmooreless@gosuto.com. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across multiple Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Milo’s Mad about Birmingham Block Party

Featuring live music, games and prizes, Milo’s will bring the flavor to this fun afternoon event. Join the Milo’s “TEAm” for samples of their refrigerated tea and enjoy fare from the Alabama Peanut Company, Cahaba Brewing, Ghost Train Brewing, food trucks and artists. Milo’s Tea has been brewed in Birmingham for more than 77 years. Milo’s Mad About Birmingham block party is Friday, March 17 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Walk BHAM‘s Beer Garden at 901 25th St. N., between 23rd and 22nd streets.

Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival

The juried art show will feature a variety of exhibitors featuring fibers/leather, functional crafts, glass, graphics, drawings, watercolor, jewelry and mixed media. Family entertainment includes live music, food vendors and children’s activities. Admission to the festival is free. For more information, call 251-229-1874. For the complete list of artists, click here. The festival is in downtown Fairhope March 17-19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

American Theatre Guild presents ‘Come From Away’

The hit Broadway musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. The musical is written by Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by this year’s Tony Award-winning best director, Christopher Ashley. Performances are underway through Sunday, March 19 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The production is part of the Broadway in Birmingham series. For tickets, click here.

Broadway's "Come from Away" is a Best Musical winner. (Matthew Murphy)

Broadway’s “Come from Away” is a Best Musical winner. (Matthew Murphy) Broadway’s “Come from Away” is a Best Musical winner. (Matthew Murphy)

Women’s History Month

Festivities taking place across the state include:

Patti LaBelle in concert

Belting out classic rhythm and blues, pop standards and spiritual songs are just a part of Patti LaBelle’s versatile stage presence. She is Grammy-award winner and also an actress and entrepreneur. She is best known for hit songs like “New Attitude,” “Lady Marmalade,” “On My Own” and “Over the Rainbow.” Purchase tickets at alysstephens.org/events/patti. The performance is at UAB’s Alys Robinson Stephens Performing Arts Center in Birmingham takes place Sunday, March 19 at 6 p.m.

Music legend Patti LaBelle brings electrifying sounds to the Magic City March 19. (Getty Images) Music legend Patti LaBelle brings electrifying sounds to the Magic City March 19. (Getty Images)

Birmingham Legion soccer

Birmingham Legion FC will face FC Tulsa Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. in Protective Stadium. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information. Buy tickets here. Visit the website for upcoming games.

Prattville Pops Concert and Jazz Band

Bring out the entire family to Prattville’s annual spring concert, Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. Enjoy classic pieces, including many memorable songs from movies. The concert is free, but donating nonperishable food items for the Autauga Interfaith Care Center food bank will be appreciated. For more information, call 334-595-0850 or visit prattvilleal.gov. The venue is Doster Community Center.