In Eufaula, Alabama, you’ll find a tree that owns itself

In a charming neighborhood in Eufaula, historic homes sit in the shade of swaying trees. Most of these trees belong to the community’s homeowners, but one oak stands out as the Tree that Owns Itself.

Overlooking the intersection of Highland Avenue, Cotton Avenue and U.S. Route 431, a very small parcel of land belongs solely to the tall oak tree whose roots reach deep into it. That arboreal autonomy began in 1935 when Eufaula Mayor E.H. Graves signed a deed to allow a much older tree, known as the Post Oak, the right “to have and to hold itself, its branches, limbs, trunk and roots so long as it shall live.” At the time of the signing, the tree was believed to be 200 years old and had already survived a fire that destroyed the home of the previous owner.

When you stand in the shade of its branches, you might be compelled to ask why a mayor from decades ago would grant an oak tree its own deed. It seems no one knows for certain, but there is a prevailing theory. “That’s the big question,” says Ann Sparks, tourism director at the Eufaula Chamber of Commerce. “We presume it’s something to do with how the land juts out. It’s right there on the highway.”

Situated at a fork in the road, the sliver of shady land might have been set aside to provide a scenic buffer between residential property and the highway. Another theory holds that the Eufaula Garden Club petitioned for a measure to preserve the tree for future generations.

Although the old tree had survived its share of storms over two centuries, it was uprooted by a tornado in 1961. People in the neighborhood agreed that the corner looked bare without the landmark, so a new one was planted soon after the tornado. “The International Paper Company donated the new tree,” says Sparks. “A lot of people in Eufaula work at WestRock just up the road, so it’s like a part of the community, too.”

As the new tree took root, the sign was changed to reflect the update. The oak was dedicated on April 19, 1961, just 10 days after the first tree fell. With a weather-worn patina, the sign now states, “Only God can make a tree.” Like the original post oak, the replacement that stands on the corner today was granted full self-governance, while city of Eufaula workers will visit whenever it needs upkeep.

The branches of the 61-year-old tree are already filled with tufts of green leaves and, as winter gives way to spring, the surrounding community will match the old oak with verdant foliage. “Eufaula is a great place for nature lovers,” Sparks says. “We’ve got a lot to see. There’s a 45,000-acre lake where we have probably a hundred fishing tournaments each year.”

The town is also known as the “Big Bass Capital of the World,” and when you visit, you might even see another unusual attraction – the memorial stone of a catch-turned-pet named Leroy Brown.

