James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Friday; more cold air on the way

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PLEASANT MARCH AFTERNOON: Temperatures are around 70 degrees this afternoon across Alabama with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Clouds thicken tonight ahead of a cold front.

That front will bring rain to the state Friday along with a few thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms south of a line from Thomasville to Greenville to Eufaula, with a marginal risk as far north as Demopolis, Rockford and Lafayette.

The main risk of strong to severe storms will be south of U.S. 84 across far south Alabama, where the air will be unstable ahead of the front Friday afternoon. The main threat will come from strong winds, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. For north Alabama, temperatures will go the wrong way as cold air rushes in after the frontal passage. Temperatures will fall from the low 60s during the morning through the 50s and into the 40s by mid to late afternoon.

Rain amounts will be around 1 inch with isolated heavier amounts.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: While a few showers could linger near the Gulf Coast Saturday, the weekend will be dry for most of the state with sunny, cool days and fair, cold nights. Temperatures early Saturday will drop into the low to mid 30s, and a freeze is likely early Sunday for most of the state with lows generally between 22 and 32 degrees. Highs will be generally in the 50s, but the northern third of the state won’t get out of the 40s Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: We have taken out the chance of rain Tuesday as global models have taken the Gulf of Mexico system off the board. Dry weather is likely Monday through Thursday with a warming trend. A freeze is likely early Monday, with lows in the 20s in many places, but by Thursday afternoon temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will bring rain to the state Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1942: One of the worst tornado outbreaks in U.S. history was underway, producing 26 significant tornadoes, including violent ones that would cause 148 fatalities from Illinois and Indiana through Kentucky and Tennessee into Mississippi and Alabama. In Alabama, a tornado killed a couple at Waterloo in Lauderdale County around 6 p.m. Their bodies were blown more than 200 yards.

ON THIS DATE IN 1986: A small, rare tornado touched down perilously close to Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.