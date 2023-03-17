James Spann: Colder air rolling into north Alabama; strong storms to the south

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Rain is fairly widespread across Alabama this afternoon as a cold front continues to roll through the state. Stronger thunderstorms are pushing through the far southern counties and into the Florida Panhandle. Heavier storms there will produce strong, gusty winds and lots of lightning as they move through. Rain will end from the northwest over the next few hours.

Temperatures continue to drop over the northern half of the state following the cold front. Temperatures are in the 40s north of I-20 at mid-afternoon, while communities across southeast Alabama are not too far from 80 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Temperatures will be well below average. Some north Alabama communities could reach the freezing mark early Saturday morning, but a freeze is likely early Sunday over the northern half of the state, with lows mostly in the 20s. Frost is likely deep into south Alabama. With a mix of sun and clouds, expect a high in the 50s Saturday, and on Sunday areas north of I-20 won’t get out of the 40s despite a sunny sky.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning will be cold again, with lows in the 20s over the northern half of the state, and some places across north Alabama could see yet another freeze early Tuesday. Then a warming trend begins, and by Thursday afternoon the high will be near 80 degrees. The weather will be dry Monday through Thursday with mostly sunny days and fair nights; showers return Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1990: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a slow-moving cold front produced torrential rains across parts of the southeastern U.S. over two days. Flooding claimed the lives of at least 22 people, including 13 in Alabama. Up to 16 inches of rain deluged southern Alabama, with 10.63 inches reported at Mobile in 24 hours. The town of Elba was flooded with 6 to 12 feet of water, causing more than $25 million damage, and total flood damage across Alabama exceeded $100 million.

ON THIS DATE IN 2021: Severe thunderstorms produced 25 tornadoes across Alabama. The longest-track tornado was around 36.5 miles, from Wayne County, Mississippi, to southern Marengo County, Alabama. Three were injured in Alabama; there were no fatalities.

