Meet the Alabama National Guard’s newest general

As his wife pinned a shiny brass star on a freshly pressed epaulette, U.S. Army Col. Jeffery M. Smith assumed the rank of brigadier general with a watery eye and proud smile.

The promotion ceremony, hosted by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey at the Alabama National Guard Joint Force Headquarters last month, marked the first new general officer in the Alabama National Guard since 2021.

Ivey said that Smith’s “climb from an enlisted man to brigadier general serves as a great example for all of us of what’s possible when you consistently pursue excellence.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks at the promotion ceremony of Brig. Gen. Jeffery M. Smith. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cody Muzio)

Brig. Gen. Smith’s promotion also came with a change in title, taking the responsibility of the state military department’s director of the Joint Staff, in which he will oversee the operations of Alabama’s Army National Guard and Air National Guard units and directorates.

“I’m extremely excited to begin this next chapter of working more closely with the Air Guard and our state agencies,” Smith said.

The Alabama National Guard’s top officer, the Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Sheryl E. Gordon, said her hope for Smith’s tenure as director is a continued move toward unifying the Army and Air Force operations throughout Alabama.

“When I was tasked with the endeavor of finding a new director of Joint Staff, I didn’t have to look very far,” Gordon said. “He has served in so many integral roles in the Alabama National Guard, and he has excelled in every single one of them.”

Smith said he was humbled by his selection and gave special thanks to his family and the hundreds of Alabama Guardsmen he’s served with throughout his career.

“I’m so grateful to everyone that was my leader, peer, or subordinate,” he said. “I learned so much from each of you, and I’m very aware that all of you are the reason this promotion is possible.”

A native of Graceville, Florida, Smith began his military career by enlisting in the active-duty Army shortly before deploying in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He then earned his commission as a signal officer through the ROTC program at the University of North Carolina-Pembroke in 1993 and transferred to the Alabama Army National Guard where he has since held numerous command and staff assignments.

Brig. Gen. Jeffery M. Smith is the Alabama National Guard's first new general officer since 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cody Muzio) The star rank of a brigadier general was pinned on Jeffery M. Smith. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cody Muzio)

Smith earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of North Carolina-Pembroke, a Master of Science degree in quality management from the University of Alabama and a Master of Strategic Studies degree from the U.S. Army War College. His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Southwest Asia Service Medal with three bronze stars, Iraqi Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medal and the Combat Action Badge.

Smith closed by telling those attending that “success in the Alabama National Guard only requires three things: character, competency and commitment.”