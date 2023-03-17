These gooey fries are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

If you were in Tuscaloosa in the 1980s, there is a good chance that your introduction to buffalo wings came from Wings & Things on The Strip.

Former football player-turned-restaurateur Bob Baumhower brought the food to T-Town long before it became a national gameday staple.

Fast forward a few decades and Baumhower has built on his name and brand. His Aloha Hospitality company owns a number of restaurants with different offerings and many carry Bob Baumhower’s name.

Spencer’s Gooey Fries are one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

That’s the case with Baumhower’s Victory Grille sports-themed restaurant in Tuscaloosa. It’s one of several Victory Grilles the company operates, and all carry a sports theme and have those signature wings on the menu.

But it’s a menu item that carries Baumhower’s son’s name that has garnered attention since being introduced in the mid-1990s.

Spencer Baumhower is president of Aloha Hospitality and the namesake of Spencer’s Gooey Fries.

The restaurant takes its curly fries, tops them with white American cheese sauce and applewood smoked bacon and serves them with a ranch dipping sauce.

Spencer calls them “legendary.” The Alabama Tourism Department calls them one of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.