Auburn University College of Nursing trailer to help make community events sensory-inclusive

Auburn University is the first in the nation using a vehicle designed to make community events accessible for people with sensory needs.

The Sensory Activation Vehicle (SAVE) is a program offered by KultureCity, a Birmingham-based nonprofit dedicated to creating sensory accessibility and promoting inclusivity for all.

Assistant professor Morgan Yordy, associate clinical professor Ann Lambert and former student adviser Cassandra Jones in Auburn’s College of Nursing were looking for a way to increase inclusivity across campus before they learned of KultureCity.

Alabama doctors Julian Maha and Michele Kong started the organization as a result of their son’s autism. It has provided sensory resources for 550 venues in five countries, including all Major League Baseball stadiums and basketball arenas in the United States. Other KultureCity programs include sensory certification and sensory bags.

Maha said Auburn is the first American university with a SAVE.

“We know a lot of families attend Auburn athletic events,” Yordy said. “We also know that more children are facing mental health challenges, beyond conditions like autism and ADHD.”

Through the support of KultureCity and the Merrill Stewart family, Auburn Nursing uses SAVE at events on campus and in the community. The acquisition allows nursing faculty and students to provide a sanctuary for people who need to escape the loud noises and bustling activity of sporting events and similar gatherings.

The SAVE is not only a quiet place, which can be quieter with noise-canceling headphones, but it contains interactive sensory stations to distract from an overstimulating environment and reduce anxiety.

Currently, Auburn Nursing occupies a portion of the first aid station of Neville Arena to provide a sensory room at gymnastics meets. In the room, faculty use KultureCity sensory bags, which contain noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and other resources. The sensory room is also where Auburn Nursing houses its Tiger Babies program.

Anna Kate Graham is a senior majoring in human development and family science in the College of Human Sciences and an intern in the College of Nursing. She has noticed at gymnastics meets that some children cover their ears to diminish the loud music and enthusiastic fans.

“It’s a lot of lights and a lot of noises,” Graham said. “We’re in the arena right now because parents aren’t aware that this exists for their children. We want to open that door, let people spend time inside and see what we have to offer.”

The nursing faculty has had success with outreach programs involving Auburn Athletics. The Tiger Babies breastfeeding support tent opened in 2015 to provide a clean and comfortable environment for mothers prior to Auburn football games. Since 2018, a Tiger Babies station has been permanently located in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The first aid station in Neville Arena also provides such an environment.

Yordy and Lambert are optimistic they can develop a similar arrangement with Auburn Athletics using the SAVE. They also want to provide the trailer at community events.

“Auburn Athletics has been helpful and so welcoming with Tiger Babies,” Yordy said. “We’re hoping as we introduce more programs to help engage families, that athletics will come on board again, and we can expand throughout athletics.

“It is something we’ll be proud to take to events on campus and beyond,” Yordy added. “SAVE will be utilized not only on campus, but within the community as part of the SOUND program.”

Based on the line of the Auburn Creed, “I believe in a sound mind, in a sound body and a spirit that is not afraid,” Yordy said Auburn Nursing coined the acronym SOUND for the program nursing will develop to support the SAVE. SOUND stands for Sensory Outreach Under Nursing Direction.

Merrill H. Stewart Jr., founder, president and CEO of the Birmingham-based construction firm Stewart/Perry Company and an alumnus of Auburn’s Raymond J. Harbert College of Business, supported the College of Nursing’s acquisition of a Sensory Activation Vehicle. (contributed) Assistant professor Morgan Yordy and associate clinical professor Ann Lambert were looking for a way to increase inclusivity across campus and found KultureCity. The College of Nursing now has a Sensory Activation Vehicle thanks to the support of KultureCity and the Merrill Stewart family. (contributed) Dr. Michele Kong founded Birmingham-based KultureCity with her husband after their son was diagnosed with autism. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to creating sensory accessibility and promoting inclusivity for all. (contributed)

For a son

Maha and Kong founded KultureCity so everyone, especially children, could enjoy group gatherings, such as sporting events, music concerts and birthday parties.

“He loved going to these public events,” Maha said, “but because of his sensory needs, he was one of those kids that couldn’t last the entire time, as the crowds and the noise overwhelmed him. These trailers can help people regulate themselves, calm down and decompress in the privacy of the room.

“The trailers also educate the general community about the sensory needs of certain individuals and provide tools to organizations to help individuals to stay through an event so they can become part of the community.”

For places or venues without a trailer or a permanent sensory room, KultureCity offers sensory bags. In Alabama, staff at the Birmingham Zoo and McWane Science Center have access to the bags and, with KultureCity’s help, are trained on how and when to use them with visitors.

The Sensory Activation Vehicle at the Auburn University College of Nursing is not only a quiet place, which can be quieter with noise-canceling headphones, but it contains interactive sensory stations to distract from an overstimulating environment and reduce anxiety. (contributed) Dr. Michele Kong, left, who founded Birmingham-based KultureCity with her husband after their son was diagnosed with autism, explains the features of the Sensory Activation Vehicle to Auburn assistant professor Morgan Yordy and Vice President of Philanthropy Rob Wellbaum. (contributed) The Sensory Activation Vehicle at the Auburn University College of Nursing is not only a quiet place, which can be quieter with noise-canceling headphones, but it contains interactive sensory stations to distract from an overstimulating environment and reduce anxiety. (contributed)

For the Auburn family

Sensory issues aren’t limited to children. Maha said one in six people has a sensory need or an invisible disability, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, autism or dementia, or is recovering from a stroke.

Yordy said the vehicle and SOUND program are aimed at helping families enjoy events together.

“Sensory needs are a common medical condition in which the brain has trouble receiving and responding to information that comes in through the senses,” Maha said. “Common sounds, lights, crowds and even certain smells might not only be overwhelming, but also cause physical pain.

“Because of this, these individuals withdraw from communities, not by choice, but by circumstance as they worry about how the world will accept or include them. KultureCity changes that. We make the ‘nevers’ possible.”

KultureCity employees vow to “make the nevers possible by creating sensory accessibility and inclusion for those with invisible disabilities.” The website has videos of people who can no longer say they never had a birthday party, attended a concert or ran a marathon.

Merrill Stewart Jr., founder, president and CEO of Birmingham-based construction firm Stewart/Perry Company and an alumnus of Auburn’s Harbert College of Business, vowed that because of Auburn Nursing’s SAVE, “lives will be better.”

Linda Gibson-Young, professor and outreach coordinator for Auburn Nursing, believes the SAVE will be a primary way nursing faculty and students will help people with sensory needs.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.