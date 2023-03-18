Recipe: Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie

When I was a kid, Mom made this cream cheese pie all the time. It was affordable, easy and was the perfect complement to nearly any meal.

Over the years, I’ve made a few twists on it – turning it into my Biscoff Cream Cheese Pie and now this version with a delicious strawberry topping.

What is Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie?

Quite simply, it’s a creamy, no-bake pie made with a filling of cream cheese, lemon juice, some frozen whipped topping (like Cool Whip) and powdered sugar. It’s all spread into a graham cracker crust – store-bought or homemade. And it’s all topped with sliced fresh strawberries that have been tossed in melted strawberry jam. How delicious does that sound?

Can I use a premade crust for Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie?

Yes, siree, Bob. You sure can. I’m no stranger to the convenience of using a store-bought, premade graham cracker crust. In fact, I endorse it. If that’s what works for you, you absolutely buy that premade crust, my friend, and you never give it a second thought.

If you want to make a homemade crust, I say go knock yourself out. A homemade crust is going to look more, well … homemade. And it’s probably going to taste better, too. I’ve even got the perfect Homemade Graham Cracker Crust recipe for you overachievers out there.

Recipe and ingredient FAQ

Cream cheese: I’m usually big on using generic staples like cream cheese, but I suggest using the full-fat name-brand cream cheese for this recipe since it’s such a big part of the flavor and texture of this recipe.

Will the low-fat/Neufchâtel cream cheese work? Yep.

Can you use generic? Also, yep.

Lemon juice: This gives the filling a little tartness and flavor, so I recommend using freshly squeezed lemon juice, but bottled will work in a pinch. If you want even more lemon flavor, you could add some lemon zest to the filling, as well.

Powdered sugar: This gives the filling some sweetness, but not too much. I find this dessert to be a little less sweet. You could certainly add more powdered sugar to make it sweeter if you’d like. If you don’t have powdered sugar, you can use about ¼ cup of regular granulated sugar.

Whipped topping: You know the stuff – the blue tub of hydrogenated deliciousness. Cool Whip is perfect for this recipe but can be swapped for 3 cups of sweetened whipped cream.

Fresh strawberries: You’ll need about 1 pound or 16 ounces (by weight) or 1 dry pint of fresh strawberries for this recipe. Wash, hull and slice them. I’ve only ever made this with fresh strawberries, but I’d imagine frozen could work, too.

Strawberry jam/jelly: For this recipe, I like to toss the strawberries in melted and cooled strawberry jam or jelly. Either will work here. It gives the berries a little glossiness and helps with flavor if your berries are a little sour. It’s a completely optional step, but I wouldn’t include it if I didn’t think it helped. Just make sure that you melt the jam or jelly and then allow it to cool to room temperature (but still liquid) before adding it to the strawberries.

Strawberry Cream Cheese Pie

Click here for a printable version.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1 premade graham cracker crust

1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1 (8-ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed (like Cool Whip)

1 (16-ounce) container fresh strawberries, washed, hulled and sliced

¼ cup strawberry jam or jelly, melted and cooled

Instructions

In a large bowl, use a mixer to beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add the lemon juice and powdered sugar and mix to combine. Gradually add the whipped topping and mix to combine, being cautious not to overmix. Spread the mixture into the prepared crust. Add the strawberries to a medium bowl. Pour the cooled (but still liquid) strawberry jam or jelly over the strawberries and toss them to coat in the jelly. Add the strawberries to the top of the pie. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours to allow the pie to set. Serve chilled. Store tightly covered in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

