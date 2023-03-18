Scott Martin: Clearing skies for Alabama and a cool final winter weekend of 2023

THIS WEEKEND: We started off the day with all the Tennessee Valley and the northern portions of central Alabama under a freeze warning until 9 a.m. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through the daylight hours, with highs making it only into the lower to mid-50s.

Sunday morning will start off even colder, as lows could dip down into the mid-20s. For now, nearly all of north and central Alabama is under a freeze watch, but most likely a good portion of the watch area will be upgraded to a warning. Skies will be sunny, but highs will max out in the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Colder temperatures will hang around Monday as a widespread front will be possible before sunrise. Afternoon highs will be a touch warmer, in the lower 50s to right at 60 degrees underneath sunny skies.

Winds will swap around out of the south on Tuesday as a system forms off to our west. Some clouds will move in late, but we’ll stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the mid-60s.

It will be much warmer on Wednesday as more warm, humid air gets pulled up from the Gulf, while the system will move across the Tennessee Valley and the northern parts of central Alabama, bringing some showers. The rest of the state will stay dry with variable cloudiness. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the mid-70s.

While rain will be off to our west and northwest, we’ll be dry in Alabama on Thursday during the daylight hours. Clouds will move in late, and we can’t rule out a shower before midnight. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

On Friday a cold front moving in our direction will bring an increase of clouds. While the Global Forecast System doesn’t show it, the European model has rain moving in and through the state late. We’ll side with the Euro at this point. Highs will be in the lower 70s to the mid-50s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.