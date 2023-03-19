Don’t make waves this spring break with these child water safety tips

During spring break, many families naturally gravitate toward spending time at the lake or beach. Allowing kids to be in and around water is a beloved activity during warmer months.

This pastime, however, can be lethal for children as drowning is the leading cause of injury-related deaths among children ages 1 to 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It is easy to become complacent when it comes to water safety. Reminding ourselves of water safety basics is important as we get closer to spring and summer,” said Michelle Fanucchi, Ph.D., associate professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health. “Being aware of the dangers of water and reminding our children of basic guidelines can help prevent an accident from occurring.”

Teach children to swim

Fanucchi says local aquatic programs help young children learn to enjoy the water and teach parents about water safety.

The UAB Recreation Center will hold swim classes for children at least 6 months old this year. Level 2 classes will run from March 21 to April 8. Register by March 20 to attend. Learn more and find registration information here. Children younger than 4 must register with a parent for these classes.

Stay observant

Fanucchi says never let children out of sight when around water. Make sure children have constant surveillance by delegating lifeguard responsibilities to a single parent or responsible adult.

“Most recreational swimming areas do not have a lifeguard on duty,” Fanucchi said. “It’s easy to think that someone else is watching, so selecting an adult to be the designated lifeguard ensures the children are being watched at all times.”

Children need adult supervision when in the water. Fanucchi recommends that parents stay close enough to their children to rescue them in case of an incident.

Prepare to navigate emergencies

The best practice is to have everyone, but especially children, wear a life jacket when on a boat. As boats are unpredictable, kids may not have the presence of mind to slip into a life jacket in an emergency.

“If a child or adult is unable to swim, unaware of their surroundings or incapable of handling shock in a situation, they should have a life jacket on,” Fanucchi said.

She also reminds all swimmers be careful and mindful of rip tides when boating or swimming in the ocean. Children should know how to swim out of the rip tide. Swimming perpendicular to, not against, the current should get the swimmer safely out of the rip tide.