BCRFA raises $115,000 for in-state breast cancer research

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) raised $115,235 to fund local, lifesaving breast cancer research.

BCRFA held its popular Pink Palace Casino Night on March 11 at Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover with 300 guests, many of whom are breast cancer survivors.

The fun-filled evening offered excitement as guests bid for about 100 items in a silent auction, danced and tried their luck at casino gaming.

Casino Night attendees had fun dancing. (BCRFA) Casino Night attendees enjoyed casino games. (BCRFA) Casino Night attendees enjoyed casino games. (BCRFA)

Presented by the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, Renasant Bank, Tameron Honda and Hyundai, all proceeds from the BCRFA event will fund innovative breast cancer research at institutes from Huntsville to Mobile. Recent grant awards have been made to the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, CerFlux and Southern Research.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s Pink Palace Casino Night,” said BCRFA Board Chair Brian Grainger. “The generosity and support of our community never ceases to amaze us. The funds raised will go a long way in supporting early stage breast cancer research and improving outcomes for those affected by this disease.”

Beth Davis, president and CEO of BCRFA, noted that an estimated 4,500 Alabama women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis this year alone.

“Through our fundraising at events like Pink Palace Casino Night and investments in research, the BCRFA is meeting a critical need by accelerating science towards a cure,” Davis said.

This year’s fundraising total is the highest in the event’s history.

For 23 consecutive years, the Alabama Power Foundation has provided a grant that helps support the BCRFA’s lifesaving research and mission of improving women’s health outcomes.