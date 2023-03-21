Alabama Power adds rebate for electric vehicle charger purchase, installation

Alabama Power has added a new incentive for residential customers who own or are considering purchasing an electric vehicle (EV).

Customers can receive a one-time, $500 rebate for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 (240-volt) charger at their home. EV home charging provides an affordable and convenient way to charge. Adding a Level 2 charger allows EV owners to charge up to 10 times faster than a Level 1 (120-volt) charger.

The new rebate for EV charger purchase and installation is being added to the existing, night-charging discount available to Alabama Power customers who own or lease an EV.

“These incentives are one way we are helping customers to innovate their lifestyle and achieve long-term energy savings,” said Tony Smoke, Alabama Power senior vice president of Marketing and Economic Development. “As technology advances and the needs of our customers evolve, we are focused on providing new ways to assist them.”

For information about the charger purchase and installation rebate, including eligibility and charger criteria, or to submit an application, visit EV Home Charger Rebate I Electric Vehicle Incentives.

Customers with EVs can already save on electricity by charging their vehicles at home at a discounted rate during the off-peak hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. To qualify, customers must own or lease a plug-in EV manufactured primarily for use on public streets, roads and highways. Electric scooters, electric bicycles, golf carts and motorized electric wheelchairs are not eligible.

To learn more about the EV charging discount for residential customers, including the terms and how to enroll, visit EV Night Charging Discount I Electric Vehicle Incentives.

“At Alabama Power, we want to help innovate our state while boosting energy efficiency,” Smoke said. “It is our hope that the incentives we’re offering help our customers take the next step in adopting a new technology.”

Federal credits and deductions are also available for EV drivers, administered by the Internal Revenue Service. For information on the federal incentives, visit Credits for New Clean Vehicles Purchased in 2023 or After | Internal Revenue Service .

To learn more about Alabama Power’s longtime involvement in the advancement of electric transportation, click here.