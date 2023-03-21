Alabama Power volunteers support the new Museum of Pell City

Alabama Power volunteers provided some muscle, and the Alabama Power Foundation provided resources, to support the new Museum of Pell City

Located on the second floor of the city’s public library, the 4,000-square-foot space opened to the public on March 3. The museum features photos, artifacts and video, among other items, that capture the history of Pell City, which is one of St. Clair County’s two county seats.

One exhibit at the museum is a working model of Alabama Power’s Logan Martin Dam, which was completed in 1964. The creation of Lake Logan Martin, which provides electricity to Alabama Power customers, as well as recreational opportunities and drinking water for the region, is considered one of the pivotal advances that helped transform Pell City from a traditional mill town into one of Alabama’s fastest-growing cities.

Alabama Power volunteers put the finishing touches on the new Museum of Pell City. (contributed) Alabama Power volunteers put the finishing touches on the new Museum of Pell City. (contributed)

The Alabama Power Foundation is among supporters of the museum. As opening day approached, volunteers from the Alabama Power Service Organization provided finishing touches to the space.

Learn more about the Museum of Pell City here.