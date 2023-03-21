Medical device maker to add 30 jobs with growth project in Houston County

Global Resources International and its subsidiary Advanced Product Solutions (GRI-APS) plan to create 30 jobs in the Houston County community of Columbia through a $1.6 million expansion project at a facility there.

GRI-APS will use a former 40,750-square-foot Russell Corp. building at 101 Industrial Blvd. in Columbia to manufacture operating room procedure kits for animal and human use, according to the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

“These new growth plans by Global Resources International and Advanced Product Solutions in Columbia reflect the confidence their leadership has in the Wiregrass region, coming just months after they announced an expansion there,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The job creation stemming from this project will deliver a major economic impact for the small Houston County town, and that’s always good news,” Canfield said.

Mark Fellows, GRI-APS vice president, said the company will begin hiring for the 30 jobs in the fourth quarter, with hopes to have the new location operational by the first quarter of 2024.

Alabama footprint

Founded in 2000, Global Resources International is a privately held U.S. corporation and a leading provider of comprehensive contract manufacturing services, medical devices, industrial products and protective solutions. It is based in Flowery Branch, Georgia, in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

GRI-APS announced plans last year to hire 110 workers in Dothan, where it manufactures personal protective equipment, and in Columbia, where it makes sterilized medical products.

The company also operates Eastern Technologies Inc. in Ashford, where it produces protective gear for workers in industries including nuclear power, chemicals and defense.

“I cannot thank the GRI corporate family enough for their investment in our area,” said Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe. “With their presence in Ashford, Columbia, Dothan and the state of Alabama, they are making a tremendous impact on our region in producing critical health and animal care products throughout the world, and we are proud that they call Houston County home.”

Columbia Mayor Cas Haddock said a broad partnership of state and local agencies supported the growth project in his community of 800 residents.

On the state level, these include the Alabama Department of Commerce; AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency; and Southeast AlabamaWorks.

Haddock said the Houston County Commission and the county Port Authority, town of Columbia, city of Dothan and the Dothan Chamber/Grow Dothan development team also backed the project.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.