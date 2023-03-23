Alabama Power Foundation accepting applications for Good Roots grants to help beautify communities

The Alabama Power Foundation is accepting applications for the annual Good Roots grant program.

More than two dozen municipalities, nonprofits and other organizations are benefiting from the last round of Good Roots grants.

Good Roots grants provide up to $1,000 to help cities, towns, schools and nonprofit organizations plant trees and undertake beautification efforts, helping enhance public spaces for all to enjoy. To date, the foundation has awarded more than 700 Good Roots grants totaling more than $700,000 that have helped make communities greener and more beautiful.

In 2022 the foundation awarded grants to the following communities, nonprofits, schools and agencies:

Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranch.

Aldridge Gardens.

Alexander City Tree Board.

City of Aliceville.

The Angel House.

City of Ashford.

Berry High School.

Bridge Builder Friendship Foundation.

Dadeville Beautification Board.

Town of Dauphin Island.

Eutaw Area Chamber of Commerce.

Town of Excel.

City of Fayette.

Free Will Baptist Children’s Home of Alabama.

Town of Gainesville.

Homewood Community Gardens.

City of Lake View.

City of Lanett.

City of Monroeville.

Keep Opelika Beautiful.

Riverside Beautification Organization.

Sylacauga Parks and Recreation.

City of Thomasville.

Urban Impact/Eddie Kendrick Memorial Park.

City of Vestavia Hills.

White Plains High School.

“Good Roots grants help make communities beautiful by providing cities, towns and communities the resources needed to plant trees, flowers and other beautification projects,” said Margaret White, the foundation’s community initiatives manager. “We are thrilled to continue providing these resources for those who have a passion for making our communities greener, more sustainable and beautiful.”

The deadline to apply for the latest round of Good Roots grants is April 28.

The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to empowering communities and improving the quality of life for all Alabamians. To learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation and its initiatives, and to apply for a Good Roots grant, visit www.powerofgood.com.