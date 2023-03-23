James Spann: Strong to severe storms for Alabama late Friday night

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SUNNY, WARM AFTERNOON: Temperatures are between 78 and 83 degrees across Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. The sky will stay mostly fair tonight with a low between 58 and 63.

FRIDAY NIGHT/EARLY SATURDAY: A dynamic weather system will bring the potential for severe thunderstorms to Alabama late Friday night into early Saturday. The synoptic scale setup certainly favors severe storms, and instability values will be increasing during the night. The Storm Prediction Center has defined an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for northwest Alabama, including places like Florence, Russellville, Hamilton, Winfield, Fayette, Vernon and Gordon. A slight risk (level 2) extends as far east as Weiss Lake, Sylacauga and Jackson. A marginal risk (level 1) covers the rest of east and south Alabama.

This outlook is valid through 7 a.m. Saturday. A marginal risk (level 1) continues after 7 a.m. for the southeast corner of the state, including Dothan.

A broken line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the state late Friday night and early Saturday. The main threat will come from strong, potentially damaging straight-line winds, but a few tornadoes are likely as well, especially in the enhanced risk area. Some hail is possible as well.

With events like this it is very important that you have a way of hearing weather warnings in the middle of the night. The baseline is a NOAA Weather Radio; every home and business needs one. Have Wireless Emergency Alerts enabled on your phone and be sure “Do Not Disturb” is not active. Know the safe place in your home and have helmets for everyone in the family there.

If you live in a mobile home, know the location of the nearest shelter (or business that is open 24/7 that can serve as a shelter), and the fastest way of getting there. Have transportation available. It sure isn’t convenient going to a shelter in the hours before dawn, but you can’t risk your life staying in a mobile home if you are in a tornado warning polygon.

Rain amounts will average one-half inch to 1 inch; for now, flooding is not expected.

REST OF THE WEEKEND: The sky becomes mostly sunny Saturday afternoon over much of Alabama as dry air returns; the day will be warm, with a high in the low 80s in most communities. The front will stall out over south Alabama, drifting slowly northward Sunday. Showers and storms return Sunday, mainly over the southern two-thirds of the state (along and south of I-20). The air will be unstable, and strong storms are possible Sunday afternoon, with the main threats coming from strong winds and hail. The high will be in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms remain possible mainly over the southern counties of Alabama Monday. The latest global models are now showing a trend toward dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by another round of storms late Thursday into Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1907: It was the warmest March day ever recorded in Washington, D.C., with a maximum temperature of 93 degrees. The District has seen three 90-degrees days in March, all in 1907.

ON THIS DATE IN 1913: A significant tornado outbreak occurred in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Seven estimated F2 or stronger tornadoes killed 168 people and caused extensive damage to the area on Easter.

