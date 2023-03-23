Tech Brunch kicks off Alabama’s HBCU Innovation Experience

Alabama is home to more historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) than any other state. Capitalizing on that status is the motivation behind the HBCU Innovation Experience, a new program that launched March 18 with a Tech Brunch in Birmingham. A collaboration between Innovate Alabama and the Alabama Collective, the program is aimed at encouraging inclusive talent attraction and retention in the state.

“Innovate Alabama is on a mission to help innovators grow roots here in Alabama,” said Cynthia Crutchfield, Innovate Alabama CEO. “As we continue to prioritize inclusivity and equitability through our various initiatives, including our HBCU engagement strategy, we are thrilled to collaborate with organizations like the Alabama Collective who are also passionate about supporting underserved and underrepresented groups within our state.”

The Tech Brunch, held in conjunction with the annual HBCU SpringComing, provided an opportunity for HBCU academic leaders to network with peers, founders and leaders of the organizations behind the event. Attendees learned about internships, job and investment opportunities related to digital tech skills and entrepreneurial product development. The brunch also included tech demos provided by Ed Farm, a Birmingham-based nonprofit that equips educators with tools and strategies to support active learning.

“As Alabama looks to strengthen its innovation ecosystem, it is essential we focus on minorities and HBCU engagement to achieve a more diverse and inclusive tech and entrepreneurial landscape,” said Charisse Stokes, executive director of Montgomery’s TechMGM and a founder of The Alabama Collective. “HBCUs are natural hubs for innovation and entrepreneurship, and Alabama is fortunate to be abundant in HBCU talent and intellectual capital, being home to the largest number of HBCUs in the country.”

Events like the Tech Brunch are a part of both Alabama’s overall economic development strategy and efforts to enhance opportunities for women, minorities and other underrepresented groups, the organizers said. Attracting and retaining the talent at Alabama’s HBCUs is critical to securing a prosperous future for the state.

“We want HBCU students to grow roots in the state of Alabama,” Crutchfield said. “We want to show them the art of the possible and what’s available to them as part of the HBCU experience.”

The mission of Innovate Alabama is to build a more resilient, inclusive and robust economy through retention, attraction and development of talent and resources in entrepreneurship, technology and innovation. The Alabama Collective, a joint effort of TechMGM and TechBirmingham, is tasked with continuing to expand technology, innovation and entrepreneurialism in Alabama, while also elevating minorities in those fields.