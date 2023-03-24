25th Aerial Port Squadron demonstrates readiness at Alabama’s Maxwell Air Force Base

The 908th Airlift Wing’s 25th Aerial Port Squadron at Alabama’s Maxwell Air Force Base has been creating new ways to train its airmen over the past year. From procuring equipment to entire aircraft, 25 APS is busy ensuring its airmen have the tools necessary for the training and development they need to stay mission-ready.

Backstory

As the mission of the 908 AW transitions from C-130H tactical airlift to MH-139A flight training, the mission of the 25 APS remains relatively the same: managing and moving cargo and passengers transported on aircraft.

They make this possible by preparing air cargo and load plans, loading equipment, preparing the rigging for airdrops and much more. But, the last of the 908th’s C-130H aircraft departed the wing in April 2022, which means they don’t have aircraft readily available to train and work with.

Staff Sgt. Vonodrous Broughton and Airman Devin Lincoln, 25th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialists, prepare cargo for transport to a 70th Air Refueling Squadron, 349th Air Mobility Wing, KC-10 Extender tanker aircraft from Travis Air Force Base, California, on March 11, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 349 AMW made the tanker aircraft available to the 908th Airlift Wing during the Unit Training Assembly to develop 25 APS members’ capability and capacity to load and unload aircraft from the side. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson) U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Heath Ezelle, 25th Aerial Port Squadron operations training manager, briefs Airmen on cargo transfer procedures for a KC-10 Extender during the Unit Training Assembly on March 11, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 70th Air Refueling Squadron, 349th Air Mobility Wing, based out of Travis Air Force Base, California, made the tanker aircraft available to the 908th Airlift Wing to develop 25 APS members’ capability and capacity to load and unload aircraft from the side. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson) Master Sgt. Heath Ezelle, 25th Aerial Port Squadron operations training manager, and Tech. Sgt. Christian Neidhamer, 25 APS air transportation specialist, load cargo onto a KC-10 Extender during the Unit Training Assembly on March 11, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 70th Air Refueling Squadron, 349th Air Mobility Wing, based out of Travis Air Force Base, California, made the tanker aircraft available to the 908th Airlift Wing to develop 25 APS members’ capability and capacity to load and unload aircraft from the side. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin Jackson)

Innovation

In June 2022, 25 APS leadership sprang into action, coordinating with the 305th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, to receive firsthand mission experience through a two-week immersion with their active-duty counterparts. During this training, they focused on several sections of the aerial port career field, including passenger, airfreight and pallet handling.

U.S. Air Force airmen with the 305th and 25th Aerial Port Squadrons, conduct passenger check-in procedures at the Passenger Terminal at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 8, 2022. The Reserve airmen from the 25th APS, stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, trained with their active-duty counterparts to enhance mobility readiness in a total force environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos) U.S. Air Force airmen with the 305th and 25th Aerial Port Squadrons, secure a cargo pallet on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 9, 2022. The Reserve airmen from the 25th APS, stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, trained with their active-duty counterparts to enhance mobility readiness in a total force environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos) U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Chepaitis, 25th Aerial Port Squadron cargo specialist, secures a plastic covering over a cargo pallet on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 9, 2022. The Reserve airmen from the 25th APS, stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, trained with their active-duty counterparts to enhance mobility readiness in a total force environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos) U.S. Air Force airman 1st Class Jayden Chamberlin, 305th Aerial Port Squadron aerial porter, and Staff Sgt. John Marta, 25th APS cargo specialist, assemble a cargo pallet on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 9, 2022. The Reserve airmen from the 25th APS, stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, trained with their active-duty counterparts to enhance mobility readiness in a total force environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos) U.S. Air Force airmen with the 305th and 25th Aerial Port Squadrons, upload cargo onto a KC-10 Extender on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 8, 2022. The Reserve airmen from the 25th APS, stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, trained with their active-duty counterparts to enhance mobility readiness in a total force environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos)

“It’s been helpful to get hands-on training with different vehicles and facilities,” said Airman 1st Class Angela Haynes, 25 APS air transportation specialist. “We normally wouldn’t have access to these vehicles or even a passenger terminal at our home station, so being here is giving us valuable training. It’s different from reading about it in our career development courses.”

In seeing the value of tactile training, 25 APS leadership contacted the 76th Aerial Port Squadron, assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, to obtain a high-line dock no longer in use.

“A high-line dock is a piece of equipment simulating rolling pallets onto the back/inside of aircraft such as a C-5, C-17 or C-130,” said Senior Master Sgt. Gary Ramey, assistant aerial port manager. “We can fit four pallets instead of just one or two that we did with a next generation small loader and forklift. Having this piece of equipment gives us increased flexibility in building, prepping, and loading or unloading multiple pallets.”

This equipment gives 25 APS the ability to have hands-on training without having immediate access to planes – training that Master Sgt. Heath Ezelle, 25 APS operations training manager, says is invaluable in a deployed environment.

“When we’re able to provide this kind of training, where they get their hands on it and actually, physically, do it and go through the motions of it,” Ezelle said, “it helps when they get there (down range) not to have such a steep learning curve.”

Senior Master Sgt. Gary Ramey, assistant aerial port manager for the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, backs up a forklift carrying a piece of a high-line dock, Aug. 16, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. A high-line dock is a piece of material handling equipment that simulates rolling cargo pallets on or off the back of an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd) Senior Airman Coy Tidwell and Staff Sgt. Patrick Chepaitis, air transportation specialists with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, guide a next generation small loader toward a high-line dock, Dec. 2, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The high-line dock is a material handling equipment with gravity roller conveyors used to simulate the back of aircraft for efficient loading and unloading of pallets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd) Master Sgt. Patrick Ezelle, an air transportation specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, ties a knot to keep cargo on a pallet secure during a training exercise, Dec. 2, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Ezelle acted as the team chief over the training exercise, where they simulated loading the back of an aircraft using a high-line dock and a next generation small loader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd) Senior Airman Chad North, an air transportation specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, uses hand signals to spot the person operating a next generation small loader, Dec. 2, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. As the NGSL approaches the highline dock, North’s role is to ensure the edges are aligned for a smooth transition of the pallets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd) Airman Devin Lincoln, an air transportation specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, pushes a pallet full of cargo from a high-line dock, Dec. 2, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base. The high-line dock was given to the 25 APS by the 76 APS at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, to conduct hands-on training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

Developing multi-capable airmen

But 25 APS did not stop at just getting new equipment for training. They partnered with the 349th Air Mobility Wing from Travis Air Force Base, California, to bring in various aircraft types to provide real-world experiences to their airmen. A C-5M Super Galaxy, the largest plane in the U.S. Air Force, flew on to Maxwell Air Force Base for the 908 AW’s January Unit Training Assembly (UTA). The 25 APS practiced active on-loading and off-loading equipment to simulate inbound, outbound and in-transit airlift missions. At the same time, they practiced inspecting, weighing and measuring vehicles and support equipment for aircraft loading.

25th Aerial Port Squadron trains with the 312th Airlift Squadron and 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

During the March UTA, 349 AMW’s 70th Air Refueling Squadron sent a KC-10 Extender tanker aircraft for 25 APS to practice loading and off-loading cargo from the side of an aircraft, which requires different procedures. This training ensures that 25 APS members have practice loading and off-loading cargo from front, back or side loading aircraft.

“That was the first time I’ve ever loaded from the side body of an aircraft,” said Senior Airman Chad North, 25 APS air transportation specialist. “Every time you get that hands-on experience, it makes it easier. The next time, you learn from your mistakes, and you do better and do it safer.”

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Carroll III, a loadmaster with the 312th Airlift Squadron guides Airman 1st Class Anysiah Taylor, an air transportation ramp specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron on proper techniques of spotting a next generation small loader toward an aircraft, at Maxwell Air Force base, Alabama, Jan. 7, 2023. Carroll and other loadmasters from the 312 AS exchanged techniques and assisted 25 APS with completing vital training exercises during their January Unit Training Assembly (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sebastian Romero with the 312th Airlift Squadron, pushes a pallet full of cargo from the back of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Maxwell Air Force base, Alabama, Jan. 7, 2023. Loadmasters from the 312 AS jointly trained with air transportation specialists with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron on various tasks such as using a next generation small loader to upload and offload pieces of rolling stock. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy from the 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California is staged on the flight line at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 7, 2023. The aircraft, crewed by members of the 312th Airlift Squadron, along with members from the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was brought to Maxwell AFB so that members of the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, 908th Airlift Wing, could execute training exercises such as on-loading and off-loading equipment to simulate in-bound, out-bound and in-transit airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joseph Saldivar, an air transportation specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, uses a radio to call for an update to training in front of a 349th Air Mobility Wing, at Travis Air Force Base, California, C-5M Super Galaxy, Jan. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Saldivar was the technical advisor in organizing a joint training exercise between the 908th Airlift Wing’s 25th Aerial Port Squadron, and members of the 349th’s 312th Airlift Squadron and 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during the January Unit Training Assembly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Gary Ramey, right, adjusts Master Sgt. Aaron Rogers’ personal protective equipment during the Unit Training Assembly, Jan. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Ramey and Rogers, both air transportation specialists with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, were preparing to assist other 25 APS personnel with an engine-running off-loading exercise in conjunction with an aircrew from the 312th Airlift Squadron, 349th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Rogers, an air transportation ramp specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, observes C-5M Super Galaxy crew members from the 312th Airlift Squadron, 349th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, California, as they prepare for an engine running offload exercise, Jan. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. An ERO maximizes efficiency with off-loading cargo from aircraft by not having to turn off the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) An aircrew from the 312th Airlift Squadron participates in an engine-running off-load training exercise, Jan. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The crew trained with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron to improve efficiency of the task while also maximizing shared military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

This partnership with other wings is something that Ezelle says sets 25 APS apart from other Aerial Port Squadrons in the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command. These training opportunities, combined with the 908th’s annual requirements like influenza vaccinations and CPR classes, working in tandem with the wing’s mission, vision and priorities realignment, help develop multi-capable Airmen in 25 APS and across the wing.

“We are utilizing other bases and other wings to bring aircraft here to help us get training that we normally would not get,” he said. “I think that puts us above a lot of other Reserve units as far as being prepared … we’ve proven time and time again that when we deploy, we are mission-ready.”