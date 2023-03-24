Spring is in bloom in Alabama and nearby

When spring arrives in Alabama, the state’s fields and forests, yards and gardens welcome it by rolling out a parade of many colors. Trees, shrubs, vines, flowers and even weeds get in on the action. The ballads of birds and the buzzing of bees fill the air. Even after a relatively mild Alabama winter, spring commands your attention.
It also brings out the photographers, and even summons the photographer in people who may not be regular shooters. From dogwoods to daffodils, here are some spring sights that snagged the eye in Alabama (and nearby) in recent days.
Spring blossoms in Hoover. (Brian W. Goodyear)
Spring flowers in Hoover. (Brian W. Goodyear)
Hyacinths in bloom. (Donna Cope / Alabama News Center)
Birds enjoy a spring snack. (Donna Cope / Alabama News Center)
A butterfly alights on a flower in Cook Springs. (Nickie Van Pelt)
A spring blossom in Hoover. (Brian W. Goodyear)
The rich variety of blooms is one of the pleasures of spring. (Brian W. Goodyear)
A field of flowers in Cook Springs. (Nickie Van Pelt)
Spring blossoms in Hoover. (Brian W. Goodyear)
Red azaleas. (Donna Cope / Alabama News Center)
A spring morning in Baxley, Georgia. (Stephen W. Brown)
Spring paints Alabama with wisteria. (Elaine Witt)
Daffodils in St. Clair County. (Nickie Van Pelt)
A tulip tree in bloom. (Donna Cope / Alabama News Center)
The abundant beauty of spring in Alabama. (Donna Cope / Alabama News Center)
Spring flowers in Hoover. (Brian W. Goodyear)
The abundant beauty of spring in Alabama. (Brian W. Goodyear)
Spring flowers in Hoover. (Brian W. Goodyear)
Red-bellied woodpeckers on a spring day. (Donna Cope / Alabama News Center)
Dogwoods burst with blooms when spring arrives. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center)
The abundant beauty of spring in Alabama.(Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center)
The abundant beauty of spring in Alabama.(Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center)
The abundant beauty of spring in Alabama.(Rebecca Chretien)
A spring morning in Baxley, Georgia. (Stephen W. Brown)
Signs of spring in Conyers, Ga. (Deepa Jayanna)
Spring blooms in Baxley, Georgia. (Stephen W. Brown)
Spring paints Alabama with wisteria. (Donna Cope / Alabama News Center)
Delicate beauty in Baxley, Georgia. (Stephen W. Brown)
Dogwoods burst with blooms when spring arrives. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center)
Spring flowers in Alabama. (Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center)
The abundant beauty of spring in Alabama.(Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center)
The abundant beauty of spring in Alabama.(Michael Sznajderman / Alabama News Center)
Signs of spring in Conyers, Ga. (Deepa Jayanna)