Spring is in bloom in Alabama and nearby

When spring arrives in Alabama, the state’s fields and forests, yards and gardens welcome it by rolling out a parade of many colors. Trees, shrubs, vines, flowers and even weeds get in on the action. The ballads of birds and the buzzing of bees fill the air. Even after a relatively mild Alabama winter, spring commands your attention.

It also brings out the photographers, and even summons the photographer in people who may not be regular shooters. From dogwoods to daffodils, here are some spring sights that snagged the eye in Alabama (and nearby) in recent days.