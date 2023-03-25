Recipe: Easy Veggie Quesadillas
I’ve been on a mission to cut my grocery bill in half by coming up with nutritious recipes that cost only a few dollars to make. And I’m proud to say that I’ve got another healthy $10 recipe for you.
These Easy Veggie Quesadillas are packed with a nutritious combination of tomatoes, green chiles, black beans and fresh cilantro. To save money, I used canned vegetables, which are a budget-friendly way to provide your family with some essential nutrients. You can also choose to save a little extra money by making your own taco seasoning with ingredients that you already have on hand.
What you’ll need to make this recipe:
- 1 pack of flour tortillas – $2.78.
- 1 pack of shredded fiesta blend cheese or Colby Jack cheese – $2.22.
- 2 cans of diced tomatoes with green chiles – $1.76.
- 1 can of black beans – 78 cents.
- 1 can of whole-kernel corn – 50 cents.
- fresh cilantro – 88 cents.
- taco seasoning – 42 cents.
- salt and pepper.
Total: $10.27 (including tax)
Tip: To help decrease the sodium intake, try rinsing and draining your canned vegetables.
These Easy Veggie Quesadillas were so cheap, quick, easy to make and delicious. They also provided a good source of fiber and vitamin C, thanks to all of those yummy veggies.
Easy Veggie Quesadillas
Serves: 8 quesadillas
Ingredients
- 8 large tortillas
- 2 (10-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with green chiles
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained
- 1 (15-ounce) can whole-kernel corn
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 tablespoons taco seasoning
- 1 cup shredded fiesta blend or Colby Jack cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Oil
Instructions
- Combine the black beans, tomatoes and green chiles, corn, cilantro and taco seasoning in a large bowl. Toss until all ingredients are combined and season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Heat a large skillet or stovetop grill to medium heat and add a couple of tablespoons of oil.
- Place the tortilla in the skillet or on the grill, and fill half of the tortilla with about 2 tablespoons of shredded cheese and a serving of the veggie mixture.
- Fold and cook for about 2 minutes on each side or until the surface is slightly crispy and brown.
- Cut into wedges and serve.
Recipe notes
Nutritional information – 1 quesadilla: calories 265, carbohydrates 36 grams, protein 8 grams, fat 10 grams, saturated fat 3 grams, sodium 729 milligrams, fiber 4 grams, sugar 4 grams.
This recipe originally appeared on Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.