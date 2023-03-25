Recipe: Easy Veggie Quesadillas

I’ve been on a mission to cut my grocery bill in half by coming up with nutritious recipes that cost only a few dollars to make. And I’m proud to say that I’ve got another healthy $10 recipe for you.

These Easy Veggie Quesadillas are packed with a nutritious combination of tomatoes, green chiles, black beans and fresh cilantro. To save money, I used canned vegetables, which are a budget-friendly way to provide your family with some essential nutrients. You can also choose to save a little extra money by making your own taco seasoning with ingredients that you already have on hand.

What you’ll need to make this recipe:

1 pack of flour tortillas – $2.78.

1 pack of shredded fiesta blend cheese or Colby Jack cheese – $2.22.

2 cans of diced tomatoes with green chiles – $1.76.

1 can of black beans – 78 cents.

1 can of whole-kernel corn – 50 cents.

fresh cilantro – 88 cents.

taco seasoning – 42 cents.

salt and pepper.

Total: $10.27 (including tax)

Tip: To help decrease the sodium intake, try rinsing and draining your canned vegetables.

These Easy Veggie Quesadillas were so cheap, quick, easy to make and delicious. They also provided a good source of fiber and vitamin C, thanks to all of those yummy veggies.

Click here for a printable version.

Easy Veggie Quesadillas

Serves: 8 quesadillas

Ingredients

8 large tortillas

2 (10-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with green chiles

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained

1 (15-ounce) can whole-kernel corn

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

1 cup shredded fiesta blend or Colby Jack cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Oil

Instructions

Combine the black beans, tomatoes and green chiles, corn, cilantro and taco seasoning in a large bowl. Toss until all ingredients are combined and season with salt and pepper to taste. Heat a large skillet or stovetop grill to medium heat and add a couple of tablespoons of oil. Place the tortilla in the skillet or on the grill, and fill half of the tortilla with about 2 tablespoons of shredded cheese and a serving of the veggie mixture. Fold and cook for about 2 minutes on each side or until the surface is slightly crispy and brown. Cut into wedges and serve.

Recipe notes

Nutritional information – 1 quesadilla: calories 265, carbohydrates 36 grams, protein 8 grams, fat 10 grams, saturated fat 3 grams, sodium 729 milligrams, fiber 4 grams, sugar 4 grams.

This recipe originally appeared on Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.