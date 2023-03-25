Scott Martin: Much calmer Saturday for Alabama; strong to severe storms possible Sunday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Any remaining showers and storms will end early in the day today, and skies will become mostly sunny. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to the mid 80s from northwest to southeast.

Unfortunately, we are not out of the woods for severe storms this weekend. Rain and storms will be possible Sunday, and there is a threat of stronger to severe storms along and south of a line from roughly Millport to Warrior to just south of Gadsden. Threats will be from damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail. This doesn’t look like a tornado setup, so that threat will be near zero. Timing will be from noon through 8 p.m. Highs will be in the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms will be possible Monday, as a lingering front will be moving toward the Gulf Coast, especially during the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Other than a stray shower before noon, Tuesday looks dry for much of Alabama. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Dry weather can be expected Wednesday and Thursday as the next system begins to build out to the west. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s Wednesday and in the 70s Thursday.

On Friday, that system looks to move in late with rain and storms likely; some of the storms could be on the stronger side. For now, the severe threat looks marginal. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.