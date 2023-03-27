Alabama Power announces leadership promotions

Alabama Power today announced leadership changes that will enhance the company’s economic development and environmental stewardship efforts, and the continued reliability of service to customers.

Leigh Davis has been elected senior vice president of Marketing and Economic Development.

has been elected senior vice president of Marketing and Economic Development. Nicole Faulk has been elected senior vice president of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs.

has been elected senior vice president of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs. Brandon Dillard has been elected senior vice president and senior production officer for Alabama Power’s generating fleet.

The changes are effective April 3.

“These individuals are experts in their fields who have a strong record of meeting and setting industry best practices,” said Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power president and CEO. “Their contributions will support our ongoing commitment to provide reliable service while helping us plan and meet the future needs of our customers and the state.”

As senior vice president of Marketing and Economic Development, Davis will oversee the company’s marketing, economic development and business development functions. Most recently, Davis served as vice president for Economic and Community Development, where she was responsible for economic development efforts across the state.

Early in her career Davis served as counsel in Southern Company’s Washington, D.C., office. She has had a positive impact in many areas of the company, serving as vice president for Customer Services and vice president of Charitable Giving, senior vice president and Deputy General Counsel for Southern Company Services (SCS), and General Counsel for Southern Nuclear.

Davis serves on numerous boards of directors, including UAB O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama and Ascension Alabama Health System. She chairs Samford University’s Board of Overseers and is past president of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham. Davis also serves on Synovus Bank’s Birmingham Advisory Board, the University of Alabama School of Law Board of Governors and the University of Alabama Culverhouse College of Business Board of Visitors.

Davis holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama and a juris doctor from the University of Alabama School of Law. She is a graduate of the MBA program at Samford University.

As senior vice president of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs, Faulk will be responsible for Alabama Power’s environmental strategy and compliance while overseeing the company’s sustainability and environmental stewardship initiatives. Previously Faulk served as vice president of Transmission Construction and Protection and Control.

Faulk began her career as an engineer at Southern Nuclear. She held positions of increasing responsibility before taking leadership roles at Georgia Power, Mississippi Power and SCS. She served as Georgia Power’s senior vice president of Customer Strategy and Solutions, Mississippi Power’s vice president of Customer Service and Operations, and SCS vice president with dual responsibility for SCS and Southern Company Gas fleet and facilities management.

Faulk holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Auburn University. She is a director of the Auburn University Foundation board, past chair of the Auburn Alumni Engineering Council, past chair of the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame and received Auburn University’s Distinguished Engineer award in 2022.

As senior vice president and senior production officer, Dillard will oversee electric power generation for Alabama Power’s fleet of operating plants. Dillard previously served as vice president of Gas Generation Fleet at Southern Power, where he was responsible for providing leadership and strategic direction for seven plants across three states.

Dillard has more than 20 years of experience within Southern Company’s power generation fleet. He has held plant manager positions at Plants Bowen, Scherer, Wansley and Hammond. He served as Operations and Maintenance manager at Alabama Power’s Plant Miller from 2006 to 2009.

Dillard serves as an advisory board member for the HBCU Alumni Network and previously served on the board for the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education. He was an advisory board member for Georgia Power’s VOICE employee resource group prior to relocating to Birmingham.

Dillard earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from North Carolina State University and a Master of Business Administration from Auburn University.