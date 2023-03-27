Epsilon Industries plans Alabama manufacturing facility with 180 jobs

Canada-based Epsilon Industries, a manufacturer of modular construction systems, plans to open a production facility in Tuscaloosa through a project that will create 180 jobs, according to the Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority (TCEDA).

TCEDA announced Thursday that Epsilon will invest around $3 million to establish a manufacturing facility in an existing building in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park to produce prefabricated modular utility systems. Production is scheduled to begin in May.

“We are excited to be a part of the Tuscaloosa community,” said Chris Wiederick, president of Epsilon Industries. “We will be hosting many of our top clientele at our facility, and we feel that Tuscaloosa offers a convenient location with direct access to the airport, as well as a welcoming and entertaining environment.”

Wiederick said the location provides access to a strong labor pool from Tuscaloosa and surrounding counties. Epsilon will hire for positions that include boilermakers, pipefitters, pipe welders, structural welders, electricians, mechanical and electrical engineers, and general laborers.

AIDT, the state’s premier workforce development agency, and West Alabama Works will work with the company to develop a workforce development plan to recruit and train team members.

Epsilon expects to hire at least 80 employees by the end of this year and will offer competitive wages.

“Companies from all over the world are capitalizing on the growth potential present in the Tuscaloosa area — and for good reason,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Epsilon Industries is a welcome addition to Alabama’s business community, and I look forward to seeing how the company’s investment project positively impacts Tuscaloosa’s economy,” he said.

Career opportunities

Epsilon designs and manufactures off‐site constructed and highly customized packaged central utility units. Every Epsilon unit is produced to its customer’s design requirements and site‐specific challenges. The modules can then be directly “plugged in” on site.

“The addition of Epsilon Industries to Tuscaloosa’s thriving manufacturing ecosystem will provide new high-paying jobs and opportunities for hundreds of our citizens,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said.

“Epsilon Industries’ decision to locate its newest facility to Tuscaloosa highlights all that our community has to offer new and expanding businesses, including a supportive business environment and strong workforce,” TCEDA Chairman Norman Crow said.

West Alabama Works will host a job fair for Epsilon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 28 at the City of Northport auditorium.

“The skilled trade positions associated with this highly specialized field will create new career opportunities for our citizens and complement our existing workforce competencies, which enhances our local business environment and the success of our corporate citizens,” West Alabama Works Executive Director Donny Jones said.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.