James Spann: Dry weather for north, central Alabama; storms Tuesday for south Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is enjoying a delightful, sunny afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. But clouds linger over south Alabama, with strong storms across the southeast corner of the state. Showers and storms remain possible tonight over the southern counties; elsewhere, the sky will be fair with a low in the 40s as cooler air drops into the state.

Tuesday will be a partly sunny, cool day for the northern half of the state, while showers and strong storms remain possible for the southern counties. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) there, where strong wind gusts and small hail could occur with the heavier thunderstorms. The marginal risk Tuesday is south of a line from Grove Hill to Greenville to Troy to Eufaula.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Dry air will cover Alabama, and we get a chance to dry out with sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be in the 60s over north Alabama, with 70s across the southern counties. Colder spots across the northern half of the state could see lows in the mid to upper 30s, but freezing temperatures are not expected.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect a high between 76 and 83 degrees. A significant severe-weather event is expected during the day Friday north and west of Alabama, and those showers and storms will move in here Friday night. For now, it looks like the main dynamic support will be shunted well north of here thanks to an upper ridge, and the overall severe-weather risk looks low. But you have to keep a close eye on any system like this in late March and early April.

Showers and storms Saturday morning over north Alabama will shift into the southern counties of the state by Saturday afternoon; the day will be mild, with a high in the 70s. Dry air continues to settle into the state Sunday; with a mostly sunny sky, highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Moisture begins to return Monday, and the week looks unsettled with potential for multiple rounds of rain and storms. It’s way too early to know whether severe weather will be an issue.

ON THIS DATE IN 1994: An F4 tornado killed 20 people in the Goshen United Methodist Church during their Palm Sunday worship service. A total of 92 were injured. A warning was issued 12 minutes before the tornado destroyed the church building, but unfortunately they never heard the warning.

The deaths at the church brought to light the deficiencies in the NOAA Weather Radio network across the United States at the time, and the lack of NOAA Weather Radio use in many public spaces. We have come a long way since then, but we have much work to do. Every home, business, church and public place must have a way of hearing warnings.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.