People of Alabama: Emily Nomberg of Auburn

“My mom was sick with breast cancer when I was young. She was in the hospital a lot. We would travel to Houston to go to MD Anderson (Cancer Center) for her treatment, so I saw a lot of the medical world from a really young age. When my mom got sick, we started a team with Susan G. Komen. My mom passed away when I was 8, but in the very short time I knew her, the constant thing I saw was giving back to others. She always taught us to give back because we could and because it’s the right thing to do. She passed away in 2007 after battling for four years. We’ve every year had a team for the Race for the Cure, and it’s called Team Kate has Hope. Her nickname was Kate. My dad’s law firm does philanthropy projects every month and, whenever I’m home, I go join him to do that because she taught that to him as well. Now, I do my 24 miles in 24 hours to raise money in her memory. We donate it to the Komen Treatment Assistance Program, which helps those in rural Alabama with any financial needs as far as treatment goes. This year will be the third time – doing the things that I know she would still be doing if she was here to keep her memory alive.” – Emily Nomberg of Auburn.

Nomberg is attending medical school at VCOM-Auburn – Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine to become an osteopathic physician. She has a strong interest in sports medicine. With the help of friends and family, she was able to raise about $13,000 in the first year of her run, Em’s 24 in 24. The run was March 25-26 in Birmingham.

Nomberg says her mother dedicated her life to philanthropy. Karen Nomberg co-founded Heart Gallery Alabama, a nonprofit that raises awareness about adoption and helps to find forever families for children in foster care.

