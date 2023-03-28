Impact100 Mobile celebrates its first grant recipient

Over 100 women celebrated an ‘Evening of Impact’ at Impact100 Mobile’s first annual grant awards celebration at Spring Hill College on March 21.

“Impact100 was founded in 2001 by Wendy Steele. It has now become a global organization where there are over 50 chapters across the United States and several overseas,” says Danlee Budney, president of Impact100 Mobile.

Impact100 Mobile holds first ‘Evening of Impact’ and awards first grant from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

The model is simple but impactful. Every member pledges a donation, coming together to make large transformational grants to local nonprofits in their own community. Ultimately, this allows women of every background and walk of life to become a philanthropist and to see the impact their money can have on someone’s life locally.

When asked what drew Budney to the Impact100 model and what inspired her to start the Mobile chapter, she said, “100% of my donation stays right here in my own community. Knowing that this grant stays here, it goes to a local nonprofit in Mobile County, I knew that we would see it first-hand here where there is a great need.”

Impact100 Mobile held its first ‘Evening of Impact’ and awarded its first grant. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) Impact100 Mobile held its first ‘Evening of Impact’ and awarded its first grant. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center) Impact100 Mobile held its first ‘Evening of Impact’ and awarded its first grant. (Allanah Taylor / Alabama News Center)

The awards celebration, sponsored by corporate donors including Alabama Power, Poarch Band of Creek Indians, CrowderGulf, Bryant Bank and Pilot Catastrophe, welcomed four nonprofit finalists to speak to Impact100 Mobile members about their need for the grant and the impact it would make.

Rapahope Children’s Retreat Foundation, Ronald McDonald House and Senior Citizens Services (Via Health) were among the finalists, with Mulherin Home, which offers a “home-like atmosphere” for individuals with mental/physical disabilities, ultimately winning the $104,000 grant for facility improvements.

RELATED: Mobile APSO, Alabama Power Foundation give ‘perfect gift’ to Mulherin Home

RELATED: Alabama Power lineman Doug Buford brings ‘family’ to Mulherin Home in Mobile

Vickie King, executive director of the Mulherin Home, was overjoyed.

“Thank you to the ladies of Impact100 Mobile for making this dream come true,” King said. “Our 30 residents will be so excited. We’re all in this and we can’t thank these ladies enough.”

Impact100 Mobile is looking for new members. Learn more here.