Can’t Miss Alabama: Step into spring with festive weekend attractions

Oak Mountain State Fair

The Oak Mountain State Fair is underway this week through April 2 and opens again April 5-9. Carnival rides include Big Kahuna, Flying Circus, High Roller and Matterhorn or take the kids for a visit in kiddie land for rides like the Baja Buggy, Dino Train and Oscar’s Goldfish. There will be plenty of games to choose from that require skill and patience. Some games will let children win every time. The food court has a wide variety of selections, including funnel cakes, cotton candy, fried Twinkies, Polish sausage, chicken wings and corn dogs. The fair is at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham.

Women’s History Month events

Frontieres San Frontieres

The University of Alabama Department of Theatre and Dance presents “Frontières Sans Frontières.” The production is underway through Sunday, April 2 on campus. The show follows Win, a resourceful young orphan trying to make ends meet in a war-ravaged place called “Here.” With only a makeshift shelter to call home, Win and her two younger siblings have to learn to survive in the harsh environment of the streets. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. in Rowand-Johnson Hall or by phone at 205-348-3400. They can also be purchased online at ua.universitytickets.com. The performance will take place in the Allen Bales Theatre.

Woodlawn Street Market

The Woodlawn Street Market (WSM) will kick off its 10th anniversary Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 60 Birmingham makers will feature art, jewelry, clothing, toys, food and décor along 55th Place between First Avenue North and First Avenue South. Follow WSM on Facebook and Instagram for updates throughout and between market seasons or visit woodlawnstreetmarket.com.

Sakura Cherry Blossom Festival

Join the Japan-America Society of Alabama and the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens in celebrating the Sakura Cherry Blossom Festival. The family event will feature cultural exhibits and activities for all ages Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Musical performances and martial arts demonstrations are also part of the fun. Admission is free. Parking will be available only at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Carpooling is encouraged.

The schedule of events includes:

10-10:30 a.m.: Opening ceremony.

10:45-11:15 a.m.: Briarwood Japanese Children’s Club performance.

11:30 a.m.-noon: Shinkendo of Birmingham.

12:15-12:45 p.m.: LeRon Harrison Gagaku performance.

1:30-2 p.m.: Daikin Taiko Force.

2:30-3:15 p.m.: Hiroya Tsukamoto.

3:30-4 p.m.: Closing remarks.

To learn more, visit the website.

Wilson Pickett Music and Arts Festival

Pratt Park will be full of local and regional artist vendors Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. featuring a variety of artwork, jewelry and giveaways. Children will be able to work on free-to-take-home art projects, and the first 200 child visitors will receive a free bag of art goodies. Entertainment throughout the day includes Taylor Bagi, Justin Turberville, the April Pendergrass Band, Alma Brown and the A-1 Gospel Singers, and the Stephanie Pickett Band at the Pratt Park Amphitheater stage. At 3 p.m., the Wilson Pickett Jr. Legacy will present a gospel hour featuring talented performers, including Jalise Wilson, Clark King, the Springfield Male Chorus, Dathan Thigpen and Justis Powell. Food trucks and family games will be available all day. Click here to browse the virtual workshops. Following the festival, the Wilson Pickett Jr. Legacy will present “His Music, His Life, His Journey” at the Doster Center at 7 p.m. The performance will contain mature language. A pop-up farmers market will be within the festival for Alabama-made and Alabama-grown specialties. For more information, call 334-595-0850 or visit the website. Admission to the festival is free.

Hangout Music Festival ticket sales

The Hangout Music Festival will have its annual three days of music on the sandy beaches of Gulf Shores May 19-21, featuring headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore and Lil Nas X. Hangout’s VIP offerings include pool access, elevated food and beverage packages, premium viewing areas, customized concierge services and more. Find the full lineup here. Hangout beach vacation and festival ticket packages are on sale here.

Renew Our Rivers cleanups

Cleanups include:

Logan Martin (Coosa River) cleanup is underway through April 1. For more information, contact Bud Kitchin at 256-239-0242.

Lay Lake at Plant Gaston (Coosa River) cleanup will begin April 1. For more information, email glpickett@southernco.com.

Cleanup supplies will be provided. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Commemoration of the 1963 Palm Sunday March

The community is invited to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the march to Birmingham City Hall from St. Paul Methodist Church Saturday, April 1. The program will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Paul UMC and will include acts of commemoration, music and poetry. There will be a commemorative march from St. Paul to Kelly Ingram Park at the site of the “Three Kneeling Ministers.” Festivities include poetry reading at historic sites with the conclusion at St. Paul UMC for more poetry and music from the Scrollworks Music School students. Click here to register. For more information, visit stpaulbham.org. St Paul UMC is at 1500 Sixth Ave. North.