Alabama Power volunteers hold fishing tournament to benefit Gardendale Family Care Home

The numbers say it all: 35 volunteers, 62 fishing teams and a 13-hour event added up to huge success for the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) Plant Miller Chapter inaugural fishing tournament on Smith Lake.

The March 18 competition earned $10,000 to benefit the Salvation Army and the Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries – fantastic news to APSO members who made the event happen.

Miller APSO President Judd Hamilton said the tournament earnings will go a long way in helping the chapter buy needed materials and perform maintenance projects this spring at the Gardendale Family Care Home.

“This was our first big event of the year, and we’re so excited with how everything turned out. I was amazed at everyone who came out to help – we had two shifts of volunteers,” said Hamilton, a Miller APSO member for 12 years. “We have a lot of plans for helping beautify the children’s center and making facilities improvements.”

The 124 fishermen competed for a “significant payout,” Hamilton noted: A $6,080 win was made possible by a combination of corporate donations and fishing team entry fees.

Miller APSO volunteers gave “due diligence” in organizing the event, which contributed to its success, Hamilton said. Volunteers were at the Smith Lake Boat Launch at 3 a.m. to set up registration tents and help fishing teams throughout the tournament, which ended at 5 p.m.

The tournament started at 4 a.m. (Miller APSO) Miller APSO tournament chair Willie Jones (left) congratulated the winners. (Miller APSO) About 35 Miller APSO volunteers contributed to the tournament’s success. (Miller APSO)

“We had so many people that were instrumental,” Hamilton said. “We were definitely out of our comfort zone, because we’d never done a fishing tournament. The event turned out great and was a lot of fun for everyone. We had fishermen from Ohio, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.”

Miller APSO members did lots of legwork in preparation. Miller Team Leader Willie Jones was event chair, taking time during weekends to observe other fishing tournaments, gather information and talk with organizers about how to set up a large competition. Miller Electrical and Instrumentation Journeyman Cary Hamrick, on loan to Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle, shared tournament news with employees in Augusta, which lured some Peach State fishermen to Alabama.

Sales of food and drink contributed $800 to the tournament earnings, thanks to the generosity of Miller Canteen Manager Joellen Thomas and her staff, who volunteered at the tournament.

In February, Miller APSO’s board met with Maureen Hallman, partnership specialist for Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries, to discuss volunteer projects to assist the state’s largest faith-based foster care provider.

On May 11 and May 18, Miller APSO volunteers are slated to work to beautify the Gardendale children’s home and perform construction projects to improve the facilities. Miller APSO will use a portion of a Good Roots Grant from the Alabama Power Foundation to landscape the grounds. They will also assist during the ministry’s Camp of Champions this summer.

The ministries group, which also has Family Care Homes in Alabaster and Mobile, is thankful for Miller APSO’s help.

“Not only do we care for Alabama’s foster kids, but we also care for the homeless and hurting moms in Alabama with our Family Care program,” said Elise Vincent, area director for Central Alabama – Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries. “This one-year program provides housing, support and training for women and their children in need. We strive to foster generational hope by seeking restoration in each family. We are extremely grateful to Miller APSO for helping more children and families in hard places move to safe spaces.”

Hamilton said the tournament boosted employee camaraderie as everyone worked together to strengthen their community. The Miller APSO Chapter has already scheduled its second annual Fishing Tournament for March 9, 2024.

“A benefit I hadn’t anticipated on the front end was that everybody was able to communicate and build relationships, and that was just an added benefit to raising $10,000 to go toward the service projects we plan to do at the children’s homes this year,” said Hamilton, a Miller APSO “legacy” member whose mother, Janease Lawes, was actively involved in the chapter’s activities before she retired from the plant in Jefferson County.

“We have a lot of things planned,” he added. “I’m a big fan of local impact, so we are making sure that, before we cross the ocean, we’re ministering at home. When I found out that there was a children’s home geographically close to the plant, I knew we wanted to find the best way to make the most impact we can, for the power of good.”

Learn more about Alabama Power employee and retiree volunteerism initiatives at powerofgood.com.