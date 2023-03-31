James Spann: Severe storms possible in Alabama late tonight; mostly dry weekend ahead

James Spann forecasts potentially severe storms for Alabama tonight from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have some light rain over the northern quarter of Alabama this morning, but much of today will be dry. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures rise into the 77- to 81-degree range this afternoon. South winds will increase this afternoon, gusting to 25-30 mph at times.

TONIGHT: A dynamic weather system will bring an organized band of showers and thunderstorms into Alabama late tonight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintains an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe storms for areas north and west of a line from Madison to Jasper to Reform. A slight risk (level 2) extends as far south as I-59 (Gadsden, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa), and a marginal risk (level 1) is down to Heflin, Clanton and Thomasville.

Storms will enter northwest Alabama in the 10 p.m.-to-midnight window; the line of storms will move southeastward after midnight. The core tornado threat is in the enhanced risk across northwest Alabama, and the SPC suggests a strong tornado (EF-2 or higher) is possible there. The threats will be mainly damaging straight-line winds and hail in the hours before dawn as the storms shift southward.

As always, it is very important to be able to hear warnings in the middle of the night as they are issued; the baseline is a NOAA Weather Radio. Be sure “Do Not Disturb” and “Sleep Mode” are disabled on your phone, so you won’t miss any notifications.

Gradient winds will average 15-25 mph, with gusts to 40 mph possible in spots across north Alabama. A wind advisory is in effect for roughly the northern half of the state.

The weakening line of storms will shift into south Alabama Saturday morning and should be out of the state by early afternoon. Severe storms are not expected across south Alabama Saturday. For north and central Alabama, Saturday will be dry after the lingering early-morning showers with a mostly sunny sky and a high between 75 and 80 degrees.

Sunday will be nice; with a sunny sky the high will be in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: At this point it looks like there will be some risk of rain daily. Strong storms are possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front settles into the state, but it is too early to know whether we have a meaningful severe weather threat. The front becomes stationary, meaning showers and storms will remain possible Thursday and Friday. Highs through the week will be in the 70s and 80s. ON THIS DATE IN 1962: A tornado struck the town of Milton, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring 100 others. It was the worst tornado disaster in Florida history.

ON THIS DATE IN 1973: A devastating long-track F3 tornado took a nearly continuous 75-mile path through north-central Georgia, causing more than $104 million damage. The tornado first touched down near Jonesboro around 5:30 p.m. and carved a path through Clayton, Henry, Dekalb, Rockdale, Walton, Oconee, Clarke and Oglethorpe counties before finally dissipating 10 miles east-northeast of Athens. Two were killed, one near Conyers and one in Athens.

ON THIS DATE IN 2020: A tornado moved through the southern part of Eufaula. The most significant damage occurred in the Country Club of Alabama neighborhood along the south side of Pebble Beach Drive. Large sections of roofs were removed from a few well-built residences with collapse of some exterior walls. The tornado crossed the Walter F. George Reservoir along the Chattahoochee River and continued into Quitman County in Georgia.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.