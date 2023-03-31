Saban Center announces new partners for Tuscaloosa education and arts complex

The Saban Center has announced five new partners, including the Alabama Power Foundation, that are joining other supporters like the state of Alabama to help make a reality of the education, arts and academic campus for elementary and secondary students in downtown Tuscaloosa.

The foundation’s involvement was unveiled, along with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United, Mercedes-Benz, Parker Towing and the University of Alabama (UA), by Terry Saban, wife of UA head football coach Nick Saban, and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

“Saban Center’s mission of revolutionizing STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and performing arts programs for children across the state would not be possible without the terrific partners we have added today,” Terry Saban said. “Thanks to their generosity, we are another massive step forward toward realizing our goal.”

Saban Center Partnership Announcement from Tuscaloosa Alabama on Vimeo.

“We’re honored to have these terrific partners join us in making our dream a reality,” said Nick Saban. “Their commitment to the families and residents of Alabama and beyond speaks volumes for the potential Saban Center has moving forward, and we cannot thank them enough.”

The announcement follows news the Saban Center will be partnering with the Alabama Department of Education to create a hub for local and regional school districts “that will not only deliver immersive STEM education to children, but also provide workforce development opportunities to educators,” officials said.

“The Saban Center will be an opportunity for children and families throughout the state to immerse themselves in new, dynamic learning experiences,” said Staci Brown Brooks, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “We are thrilled to work alongside organizations that share our commitment to supporting and inspiring the young minds of the next great artists and scientists from Alabama.”

Mike Suco, president and CEO of Birmingham-based Coca-Cola United, said the company “is excited to be a part of Saban Center, which will undoubtedly continue to transform Tuscaloosa for generations to come.

“We are honored to join with the University of Alabama, other leading businesses, the city and state, and, of course, the Saban family in investing in this innovative educational initiative,” Suco said.

Alison Phillips, spokesperson for Tuscaloosa-based Parker Towing, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Saban Center as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the local community.

“We believe Saban Center will be the leading institute for STEM education and performing arts for the state of Alabama. This collaboration will enable us to work together to build a brighter, more prosperous future for our community,” Phillips added.

“The University of Alabama is proud to collaborate with Saban Center and the city of Tuscaloosa,” UA President Stuart R. Bell said. “The initiative will extend UA’s outreach to K-12 students as part of the Capstone’s teaching, research and service mission, and the center will enhance STEM education in our state for children who will one day be professionals in our communities.”

The Saban Center is a community partnership among the city of Tuscaloosa, the Saban family, Nick’s Kids Foundation, the Children’s Hands-On Museum of Tuscaloosa and the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre. The center will be in the old Tuscaloosa News headquarters building in downtown Tuscaloosa, near the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. It is expected to bring science, technology, engineering arts and math (STEAM) programs “together with theater, literature, outdoor recreation and interactive learning for children and families across the region,” a center official said.

“Saban Center looks to revolutionize arts participation and academic support for teachers and families alike. From child-led theater productions to robotics sports labs, Saban Center will be Alabama’s hub for education, discovery and innovation,” the center official said.