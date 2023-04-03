James Spann: Unsettled week ahead for Alabama; strong storms possible later today

James Spann forecasts a wet, sometimes stormy week for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: A large mass of rain is moving through Alabama early this morning. Stronger thunderstorms are across south Alabama, where severe thunderstorm warnings have been needed for some of the counties due to the potential for large hail. We expect a dry period later this morning, but more storms will form during the afternoon and evening, and those could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has defined a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for areas south of a line from Thomasville to Greenville to Ozark, and a marginal risk as far north as Hamilton, Birmingham and Opelika.

The window for the heavier storms will come from 2 until 9 p.m., and the main threats will come from hail and strong winds. However, an isolated tornado or two is possible across south Alabama in the slight-risk area. Expect a high today in the 70s across north Alabama, with 80s for the southern counties.

Tuesday should be the driest day of the week. With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures rise into the 80s statewide with only a few isolated afternoon showers or storms. The chance of any one spot getting wet is 10-20%.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Wednesday will be another very warm day with highs in the 80s. An organized band of showers and storms will move into the state late in the day and Wednesday night ahead of a cold front. The SPC has defined a marginal risk (level 1) north of a line from Butler to Hoover to Alexandria. While the upper dynamic support will be lifting far north of Alabama, a few storms Wednesday night could produce strong, gusty winds. The tornado threat is very low.

The front will drift into central Alabama and stall out Thursday. Periods of rain will continue through the day, and there will be a big thermal contrast, with highs in the 60s for north Alabama, 70s for the central counties and 80s for the southern quarter of the state.

FRIDAY AND THE EASTER WEEKEND: The front remains stalled, and occasional rain is likely Friday and Saturday with the wide temperature spread continuing. The front gets a southward push Sunday; we will keep a chance of rain going for the morning, but by afternoon the northern counties of the state should be dry. Some rain will remain possible across south Alabama through the afternoon; highs will be in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Model consistency is very poor for next week, leading to a very low-confidence forecast. The reliable European model suggests a good shot of colder air at midweek, with some potential for frost and freezing temperatures for the northern half of the state, but the American Global Forecast System model keeps the weather mild. On the positive side, we aren’t seeing any severe weather signals for now.

ON THIS DATE IN 1974: The 1974 Super Outbreak was underway. It was the second-largest tornado outbreak on record for a single 24-hour period, just behind the 2011 Super Outbreak. It was also the most violent tornado outbreak ever recorded, with 30 F4 or F5 tornadoes confirmed. On April 3–4, there were 148 tornadoes confirmed in 13 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Ontario.

In Alabama, at least eight tornadoes, including four extremely intense and long-lived storms, brought death and extreme storm destruction that night. The communities of Guin and Jasper were hit hard. Eighty-six people were killed and 949 were injured. Sixteen counties in the northern part of the state were hit the hardest. It ranks as the third-deadliest tornado outbreak in Alabama history. It is surpassed by the tornado outbreak of March 21, 1932, when more than 300 people died in a series of tornadoes, as well as the historic outbreak of April 27, 2011, when 252 Alabamians lost their lives.

