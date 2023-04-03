People of Alabama: Leida Javier-Ferrell of Mobile

“I’m wearing colors because I’m from Puerto Rico. We’re colorful people. And secondly, this is in honor of my daughter-in-law, Rebecca, that died last summer, and it was her dress. I only have a son, and she gave me a beautiful grandson. She loved my Puerto Rican cooking. She was just a lovely person. She was just amazing and full of life and full of love and so happy. I loved her and she loved me. Live every day. Have an open mind. Don’t get into the prejudices and things like that. She loved my son so much. Just love life and live it every day because you never know.” – Leida Javier-Ferrell of Mobile.

She is the president of Hispanic American Business Association of the Gulf Coast.

Javier-Ferrell is a This is Alabama 2023 Women Who Shape the State honoree. Meet more honorees here and learn more about her here.

