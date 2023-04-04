James Spann: Summer-like warmth for Alabama again Wednesday; storms arrive Wednesday night

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SUMMER PREVIEW: Temperatures are in the 80s across Alabama this afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The radar is quiet at mid-afternoon; we will maintain a small risk of a shower through the evening. Low clouds will form again late tonight with temperatures in the 60s.

Wednesday will be another very warm day, with highs in the 80s; morning clouds will give way to a partly sunny afternoon. Most of the day will be dry with only isolated afternoon showers. An organized mass of rain and storms will likely enter the northwest corner of the state Wednesday night ahead of a surface front; the Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for the northwest corner of the state around the Shoals, and a marginal risk down to Guntersville, Dora and Aliceville. A few storms across northwest Alabama could produce strong, gusty winds and hail Wednesday night; the tornado risk is very low. The front will drift into central Alabama and become nearly stationary Thursday; this will bring periods of rain to the state Thursday and Friday with a big temperature contrast, from the 60s across north Alabama to the 80s near the Gulf Coast. There could be a rumble of thunder, but no severe storms are expected.

EASTER WEEKEND: We will maintain the chance of rain at times Saturday, but at this point Sunday looks dry for most of the state with a partly sunny sky. The high Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s across north Alabama, with 70s to the south. All of the state will enjoy highs in the 70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Models are converging on a solution involving a building upper ridge, which will likely bring above-average temperatures and little rain through the week. The idea of a late-season cold snap is off the board, and we can pretty much give a green light to those wanting to plant based on this pattern. We always have some risk of a frost morning for colder spots in mid to late April, but odds of a significant freeze or widespread frost now look very low. ON THIS DATE IN 1977: A violent F5 tornado tore through northern Birmingham. It began around 3 p.m., 4 miles northwest of downtown near U.S. Highway 78, and then traveled northeast for 15 miles at 60 mph, crossing Interstate 65. At its widest point, the tornado was three-quarters of a mile wide. More than 150 homes were damaged, with almost 50 destroyed; the Smithfield neighborhood was especially hard hit. A total of 22 people were killed, with more than 130 injured. There were six other tornadoes on this day — five F2 tornadoes and an F3 tornado — across north and central Alabama.

The same thunderstorm complex was responsible for the crash of Southern Airways Flight 242 in Georgia; it was a flight from Huntsville to Atlanta. The passenger jet went down after suffering hail damage and losing thrust on both engines. Sixty-three people on the aircraft (including the flight crew) and nine people on the ground died; 20 passengers survived, as well as the two flight attendants. One of the initial survivors succumbed to his injuries several weeks later.

