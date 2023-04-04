Mercedes unveils upgrades to Alabama-built GLS, AMG GLS and Maybach GLS SUVs

Three Alabama-built Mercedes SUVs have undergone design, technology and equipment changes as they ready for release later this year.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS, the high-performance Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and the ultra-luxury Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 have a number of enhancements. They are among the models built at Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Tuscaloosa County.

For the Mercedes-Benz GLS, improvements include:

Design elements like a more striking radiator grille, a silver shadow finish on the four louvers, a visually more prominent front bumper with integrated air inlet grilles and new LED taillights showcasing a light signet formed by three horizontal blocks.

Interior options include two new leather upholstery choices in Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown and trim finishes include a new High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood.

The latest generation MBUX infotainment system brings with it a new look for the displays. The central display can be operated directly and conveniently as a touchscreen. The driver display can be individualized with three different display styles (classic, sporty, discreet) and three modes (navigation, assistance, service). Both displays can be shown in seven color schemes in conjunction with the ambient lighting.

The “off-road mode” in the current MBUX generation includes special content such as gradient, lateral inclination, compass and steering angle. The standard surround view system with 360‑degree camera offers the “transparent hood” function. When the off-road mode is active, the central display shows a virtual view under the front of the vehicle. This enables the driver to recognize obstacles in their path such as large rocks or deep potholes sooner and more easily.

A new grill, finishes and taillights are among the design changes to the Mercedes-Benz GLS. (Mercedes-Benz) A new grill, finishes and taillights are among the design changes to the Mercedes-Benz GLS. (Mercedes-Benz) A new grill, finishes and taillights are among the design changes to the Mercedes-Benz GLS. (Mercedes-Benz) A new grill, finishes and taillights are among the design changes to the Mercedes-Benz GLS. (Mercedes-Benz) The Mercedes-Benz GLS will have new upholstery and finish options along with the MBUX infotainment system displays. (Mercedes-Benz) The Mercedes-Benz GLS will have new upholstery and finish options along with the MBUX infotainment system displays. (Mercedes-Benz) The Mercedes-Benz GLS will have new upholstery and finish options along with the MBUX infotainment system displays. (Mercedes-Benz) The Mercedes-Benz GLS will have new upholstery and finish options along with the MBUX infotainment system displays. (Mercedes-Benz)

Enhancements to the Mercedes-AMG 63 include:

The AMG emblem is now on the hood of the vehicle. Red brake calipers add a visual element. When the front doors are opened, an AMG-specific light animation is displayed with the help of a new logo projector. Wheel sizes range from the standard 21‑inch 10-spoke alloy wheel to optional 22- and 23-inch wheels, including forged designs.

AMG seats and features such as the instrument panel are upholstered in exclusive Nappa leather. New Bahia Brown/Black and Macchiato Beige/Black are among the available upholstery colors. For the interior trim, High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood is now also available as an option, in addition to new MANUFAKTUR Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines. The latest generation of MBUX features AMG-specific screen design and functions.

Standard equipment now includes the panoramic sliding sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, adaptive high beam assist and wireless smartphone integration. Also included are the selectable AMG performance exhaust system, Burmester surround sound system, 360-degree surround view system and blind spot assist.

The latest generation of the AMG Performance steering wheel is also fitted standard. The AMG drive unit buttons allow important driving functions and all driving modes to be controlled without the driver’s hands leaving the steering wheel. The steering wheel is heated as standard and is also available with a carbon fiber design.

Customers can also look forward to special equipment features such as the MBUX augmented video function, MULTIBEAM LED headlamps and driver assistance package plus. The list continues with the AIR BALANCE package, multicontour front seats and head-up display. The MBUX interior assistant along with heated and cooled front cup holders are also provided as standard.

The Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 Biturbo engine with an output of 603 hp delivers powerful propulsion. Twin-scroll turbochargers are located between the cylinder heads for better response. The cylinder shutoff system noticeably improves efficiency when less power is required.

The Handcrafted engine from Mercedes-AMG has been systematically electrified with a 48-volt auxiliary on-board electrical system and integrated starter generator (ISG). The ISG combines a starter and alternator in one powerful electric motor and is installed between the engine and transmission. The ISG also performs hybrid functions, including boosting, recuperation, load point shifting, gliding and almost imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function.

The AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with adaptive adjustable damping is also fitted standard. The AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL active roll stabilization system works with two electromechanical actuators at the front and rear axle. The system reduces body roll when cornering, and allows more precise tuning of load change behavior and precision when cornering. It also increases driving comfort when driving in a straight line as one-sided road imperfections are balanced out.

As part of the facelift, the roll stabilization and air suspension also benefit from a software update and a new setup.

The Mercedes-AMG 63 will include the AMG emblem on the hood, light animation when the doors are open, red brake calipers and wheel and spoke design changes. (Mercedes-AMG) The Mercedes-AMG 63 will include the AMG emblem on the hood, light animation when the doors are open, red brake calipers and wheel and spoke design changes. (Mercedes-AMG) The Mercedes-AMG 63 will include the AMG emblem on the hood, light animation when the doors are open, red brake calipers and wheel and spoke design changes. (Mercedes-AMG) The Mercedes-AMG 63 will include the AMG emblem on the hood, light animation when the doors are open, red brake calipers and wheel and spoke design changes. (Mercedes-AMG) The Mercedes-AMG 63 will include the AMG emblem on the hood, light animation when the doors are open, red brake calipers and wheel and spoke design changes. (Mercedes-AMG) The Mercedes-AMG 63 will include the AMG emblem on the hood, light animation when the doors are open, red brake calipers and wheel and spoke design changes. (Mercedes-AMG) The Mercedes-AMG 63 will include the AMG emblem on the hood, light animation when the doors are open, red brake calipers and wheel and spoke design changes. (Mercedes-AMG) The Mercedes-AMG 63 will include the AMG emblem on the hood, light animation when the doors are open, red brake calipers and wheel and spoke design changes. (Mercedes-AMG) Seats and instrument panel upholstered in exclusive Nappa leather are among the improvements to the interior of the Mercedes-AMG 63. (Mercedes-AMG) Seats and instrument panel upholstered in exclusive Nappa leather are among the improvements to the interior of the Mercedes-AMG 63. (Mercedes-AMG) Seats and instrument panel upholstered in exclusive Nappa leather are among the improvements to the interior of the Mercedes-AMG 63. (Mercedes-AMG) Seats and instrument panel upholstered in exclusive Nappa leather are among the improvements to the interior of the Mercedes-AMG 63. (Mercedes-AMG) Seats and instrument panel upholstered in exclusive Nappa leather are among the improvements to the interior of the Mercedes-AMG 63. (Mercedes-AMG) Seats and instrument panel upholstered in exclusive Nappa leather are among the improvements to the interior of the Mercedes-AMG 63. (Mercedes-AMG)

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 includes:

Vertical chrome bars and the “Maybach” lettering on the radiator grille design. The air inlet grilles on the front fascia feature a Maybach pattern and a chrome surround. These elements are further complemented by a new optional 23‑inch forged wheel in Maybach design with a forged wheel bolt cover.

A new standard feature for the Mercedes-Maybach GLS is ambient lighting with animated projection of the Mercedes‑Maybach pattern. In the interior, the new seat upholstery features a new design which emphasizes the Mercedes‑Maybach luxurious appeal. The center sections of the seat surfaces and backrests now feature diamond quilting with specific perforations. MANUFAKTUR Crystal White/Silver Grey Pearl and MANUFAKTUR Mahogany Brown/Macchiato Beige Nappa leather, both exclusive to the Mercedes‑Maybach model, are among the color choices offered for the interior.

A new grille, vertical chrome bars, new wheels and an animated projection of the Maybach pattern are among the design changes of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Mercedes-Maybach) A new grille, vertical chrome bars, new wheels and an animated projection of the Maybach pattern are among the design changes of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Mercedes-Maybach) A new grille, vertical chrome bars, new wheels and an animated projection of the Maybach pattern are among the design changes of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Mercedes-Maybach) A new grille, vertical chrome bars, new wheels and an animated projection of the Maybach pattern are among the design changes of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Mercedes-Maybach) A new grille, vertical chrome bars, new wheels and an animated projection of the Maybach pattern are among the design changes of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Mercedes-Maybach) A new grille, vertical chrome bars, new wheels and an animated projection of the Maybach pattern are among the design changes of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Mercedes-Maybach) A new grille, vertical chrome bars, new wheels and an animated projection of the Maybach pattern are among the design changes of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Mercedes-Maybach) Diamond quilting upholstery and color choice are among the interior enhancements of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Mercedes-Maybach) Diamond quilting upholstery and color choice are among the interior enhancements of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Mercedes-Maybach) Diamond quilting upholstery and color choice are among the interior enhancements of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Mercedes-Maybach) Diamond quilting upholstery and color choice are among the interior enhancements of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Mercedes-Maybach) Diamond quilting upholstery and color choice are among the interior enhancements of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Mercedes-Maybach) Diamond quilting upholstery and color choice are among the interior enhancements of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. (Mercedes-Maybach)

All three GLS models will be available in New Twilight Blue Metallic and MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey Non-Metallic paint finishes. All three will also include options for the MANUFAKTUR Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines, previously reserved for the Mercedes‑Maybach GLS 600, which is now also available for the GLS family from Mercedes‑Benz.