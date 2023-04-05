Grammy winner John Paul White can’t imagine leaving Alabama

We’d like to think John Paul White’s Alabama roots are the reason for his talent – or at least some of his lyrics and unique sound. He was, after all, born in Tuscumbia and now lives in Florence, just down the road from Muscle Shoals.

But he didn’t always live in Alabama. His childhood was spent largely in Tennessee followed by two decades in Nashville, where he worked as a songwriter and then as one-half of the two-person, Grammy-award-winning band The Civil Wars.

From there, White started Single Lock Records and has produced records for an eclectic array of artists. He released his latest solo album, “The Hurting Kind,” in 2019 (if you haven’t listened yet, you should). In 2023, White joined Taylor Swift in a re-recording of The Civil Wars’ original “Safe and Sound.”

Here, he talks about living in the Shoals, Alabama music icons and why Alabama is the best place to come home to after being on the road.

This is Alabama: You’ve lived other places – what made you put down roots in Alabama?

John Paul White: I was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama, and lived here until it was time for grade school. We moved up to Loretto, Tennessee (just across the northern border), where I spent my formative years. I moved back to the Shoals not long out of high school – but I won’t mention how long ago that was. All that to say, as much as I dearly love Loretto, I’ve spent most of my life here. I always thought I’d end up in Nashville or NYC or LA, but the more I traveled the more I understood what a unique place this is. As a touring musician, having a place like this to come home to after weeks abroad is instantly grounding, settling, safe and comfortable. I can’t imagine I would ever leave.

TIA: What is a place in Alabama that you’ve always wanted to visit but haven’t yet?

White: Dismals Canyon. I can’t believe I still haven’t visited. Just the glow worms alone are said to be worth the trip. And with a name like that, you know a guy that writes sad songs will feel right at home.

TIA: Who would be on your Alabama Mount Rushmore?

White: Impossible. I’m sure every state feels this way, but there are so many legends in my industry alone that I couldn’t possibly narrow it down. Nat King Cole, W.C. Handy, Hank Williams, Lionel Richie, Tammy Wynette, The Louvin Brothers, Dinah Washington, Big Mama Thornton, Alabama, Martha Reeves, Rick Hall, Sam Phillips, The Swampers, Emmylou Harris, most of the Temptations – impossible.

TIA: Where is the first place you recommend people go when they visit the Shoals?

White: Ivy Green, birthplace and home of Helen Keller. Everyone wants to see the studios (as they should), but most aren’t aware that she grew up here in Tuscumbia. You can still go to the well where Anne Sullivan taught her to sign the word “water.”

TIA: What is one thing people across the country should know about Alabama?

White: Alabamians are a rich and varied bunch. Most of the country lumps us all in one basket, but that’s unfortunate. I’m surrounded by many wonderful people (especially here in the Shoals) that fight the good fight every day for a better Alabama. So, if you’re reading this, instead of writing the state off, lend a hand. Lots of the folks here on the ground would appreciate it.

This story previously was published by This is Alabama. Want to read more good news about Alabama? Sign up for the This is Alabama newsletter here.