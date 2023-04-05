James Spann: Another warm day for Alabama; rain returns late tonight

James Spann forecasts one more summer-like day for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

ANOTHER VERY WARM DAY AHEAD: Morning clouds will give way to a partly sunny afternoon, and we project temperatures between 84 and 88 degrees again — not far from record levels, and well above average. Today’s average high for Birmingham is 73, and the record high for April 5 is 88, set in 1967 and 2010. A few isolated showers could pop up this afternoon, but most places will be dry.

A band of showers and storms will drift into northwest Alabama tonight. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for the northwest corner of the state around the Shoals, and a marginal risk (level 1) down to Guntersville, Warrior and Aliceville.

The main threat will come from strong, gusty winds tonight across northwest Alabama; the tornado threat is very low, as the main dynamic support will be passing well to the north.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Occasional rain is likely both days as the front sags very slowly southward. Some thunder is possible, but no severe storms are expected. Highs drop into the 70s Thursday for the northern half of the state, followed by upper 60s Friday. It will be warmer to the south, where highs will be close to 80 both days near the coast.

EASTER WEEKEND: Saturday looks cool and wet, with periods of rain and a high between 57 and 65 degrees for north and central Alabama; the southern counties will be closer to 70. The sky will finally clear Saturday night, and Easter looks dry and pleasant, with a high around 70 degrees and ample sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge will build across Alabama and the Deep South, and at this point the entire week looks dry with a warming trend. Highs will be in the 70s Monday through Wednesday, followed by 80s Thursday and Friday. ON THIS DATE IN 1936: Approximately 454 people were killed in the second-deadliest tornado outbreak ever in the U.S. More than 12 twisters struck Arkansas to South Carolina. An estimated F5 tornado cut a path 400 yards wide through the residential section of Tupelo, Mississippi. At least 216 people were killed and 700 were injured. The tornado had a 15-mile-long path and did $3 million in damage. One of the survivors in Tupelo was a baby of an economically strapped family, named Elvis Aaron Presley. Gainesville, Georgia, had at least 203 fatalities and 934 injuries from an estimated F4 tornado that occurred early the following morning.

In Alabama, a tornado family produced most of its damage to farms southeast of Elkmont. There, four people died as their small homes were leveled.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.