James Spann: Showers, storms creep into Alabama tonight; cooling trend ahead

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: A few isolated showers have formed across northwest Alabama this afternoon, but the rest of the state is warm and dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are in the 80s, about 10-15 degrees above average for April 5.

An organized band of showers and storms in association with a cold front over west Tennessee and Mississippi will slowly ease into Alabama tonight, and a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Franklin, Colbert, Lauderdale and Limestone counties until 9 p.m.

Storms across northwest Alabama this evening and tonight could produce strong, gusty winds and some small hail. Rain will continue to drift slowly southward during the night; the low-end severe weather threat will fade after 9 p.m.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Occasional rain is likely both days as the front sags very slowly southward. Some thunder is possible, but no severe storms are expected. Highs drop into the 70s Thursday for the northern third of the state, followed by upper 60s and low 70s Friday. It will be warmer to the south, where highs will hold in the 80s both days across some of the southern counties.

EASTER WEEKEND: Saturday looks cool and wet, with periods of rain and a high between 57 and 65 degrees for north and central Alabama; the southern counties will be closer to 70. The sky will finally clear Saturday night, and Easter looks dry and pleasant, with a high around 70 degrees and ample sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge will build across Alabama and the Deep South, and at this point the entire week looks dry for most of the state with a warming trend. Highs will be in the 70s Monday through Wednesday, followed by 80s Thursday and Friday. ON THIS DATE IN 1936: Approximately 454 people were killed in the second-deadliest tornado outbreak ever in the U.S. More than 12 twisters struck Arkansas to South Carolina. An estimated F5 tornado cut a path 400 yards wide through the residential section of Tupelo, Mississippi. At least 216 people were killed and 700 were injured. The tornado had a 15-mile-long path and did $3 million in damage. One of the survivors in Tupelo was a baby of an economically strapped family, named Elvis Aaron Presley. Gainesville, Georgia, had at least 203 fatalities and 934 injuries from an estimated F4 tornado that occurred early the following morning.

In Alabama, a tornado family produced most of its damage to farms southeast of Elkmont. There, four people died as their small homes were leveled.

