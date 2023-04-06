Can’t Miss Alabama: Have an egg-ceptional Easter weekend, spring outings

Easter egg hunts and festivities

Festive attractions taking place across the state include:

Family events at OWA Bunnies & Baskets include a golden egg hunt, Easter egg scavenger hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny. (contributed)

Hop over for Easter photos at Mo'Bay Beignet at The Wharf April 7. (contributed) Hop over to the Bunny Hop 5K and Fun Run at The Wharf on Main Street April 8. (contributed)

Mt Laurel Spring Festival

Celebrate the best spring has to offer in the beautiful town of Mt Laurel Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will enjoy shopping at the many artisan and farmer pop-up booths. Listen to live music performed on the Bryson Square Stage and savor delicious eats at Mt Laurel restaurants and Birmingham food trucks. Updated details and information are on the website. Admission is free.

Red Mountain Theatre presents ‘Bright Star’

Inspired by a real event and featuring the Grammy-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s “Bright Star” is a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Murphy sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. Performances are through Sunday, April 16. Red Mountain Theatre is at 1600 Third Ave. S. in Birmingham. Purchase tickets here. Follow this link to read more about the production.

Red Mountain Theatre presents "Bright Star" through April 16. (contributed)

Patton Creek Art Festival

Nearly 50 fine artists and craftspeople will converge at the annual Patton Creek Art Festival Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Festivalgoers will enjoy a variety of artists, including painters, potters, sculptors, woodcrafters, glassware-makers and silversmiths. Entertainment will be provided by Tom Jambor, Stellen and others. Admission is free. Visit Facebook for the complete list of artists. Patton Creek is a part of the Central Alabama Artist Guild. The venue is at 4445 Creekside Ave. in Hoover.

Birmingham Legion soccer

The Magic City’s professional soccer team, Birmingham Legion FC, will face the Phoenix Rising FC at Protective Stadium Sunday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available online. Birmingham Legion FC games are broadcast live on WABM My68. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information.

Birmingham Legion FC will face the Phoenix Rising FC April 9 at Protective Stadium. (contributed)

Oak Mountain State Fair

The Oak Mountain State Fair continues through Sunday, April 9. Carnival rides include Big Kahuna, Flying Circus, High Roller and Matterhorn, or take the kids for a visit in kiddie land for rides like the Baja Buggy, Dino Train and Oscar’s Goldfish. There will be plenty of games to choose from that require skill and patience. Some games let children win every time. The food court has a wide variety of selections, including funnel cakes, cotton candy, fried Twinkies, Polish sausage, chicken wings and corn dogs. The fair is at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham.