Can’t Miss Alabama: Have an egg-ceptional Easter weekend, spring outings
Easter egg hunts and festivities
Festive attractions taking place across the state include:
- April 6-7: Adult Easter Egg Hunt, Opelika Sportsplex.
- April 6: Flashlight Egg Hunt, 7:30 p.m., Opelika Sportsplex.
- April 7-9: Easter Weekend, Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Museum.
- April 7: Easter Egg Hunt, 6 p.m., Phelps Center in Tuscaloosa.
- April 7: Easter Photos at Mo’Bay Beignet, 10 a.m., The Wharf in Orange Beach.
- April 7: Underwater Egg Hunt, 6 p.m., Opelika Sportsplex and Aquatics Center.
- April 8: Bunnies & Baskets, 10 a.m., OWA in Foley.
- April 8: Birmingham-Southern College, 10 a.m., annual Easter Egg Hunt, BSC campus.
- April 8: Bunny Hop 5K and Fun Run, 8:30 a.m., The Wharf in Orange Beach.
- April 8: Spring Fling, 10 a.m., Dotch Community Center/Trinity Gardens Park in Mobile.
- April 8: Easter Jubilee, 11 a.m., Burritt on the Mountain in Huntsville.
- April 8: City of Helena Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m., Joe Tucker Park.
- April 8: Easter on the Square, 10 a.m., Opelika Sportsplex.
- April 8: 43rd annual Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Kiesel Park in Auburn.
- April 9: LuLu’s Easter Egg Dash, 2 p.m. in Gulf Shores.
Mt Laurel Spring Festival
Celebrate the best spring has to offer in the beautiful town of Mt Laurel Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will enjoy shopping at the many artisan and farmer pop-up booths. Listen to live music performed on the Bryson Square Stage and savor delicious eats at Mt Laurel restaurants and Birmingham food trucks. Updated details and information are on the website. Admission is free.
Red Mountain Theatre presents ‘Bright Star’
Inspired by a real event and featuring the Grammy-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway’s “Bright Star” is a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Murphy sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. Performances are through Sunday, April 16. Red Mountain Theatre is at 1600 Third Ave. S. in Birmingham. Purchase tickets here. Follow this link to read more about the production.
Patton Creek Art Festival
Nearly 50 fine artists and craftspeople will converge at the annual Patton Creek Art Festival Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Festivalgoers will enjoy a variety of artists, including painters, potters, sculptors, woodcrafters, glassware-makers and silversmiths. Entertainment will be provided by Tom Jambor, Stellen and others. Admission is free. Visit Facebook for the complete list of artists. Patton Creek is a part of the Central Alabama Artist Guild. The venue is at 4445 Creekside Ave. in Hoover.
Birmingham Legion soccer
The Magic City’s professional soccer team, Birmingham Legion FC, will face the Phoenix Rising FC at Protective Stadium Sunday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are available online. Birmingham Legion FC games are broadcast live on WABM My68. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information.
Oak Mountain State Fair
The Oak Mountain State Fair continues through Sunday, April 9. Carnival rides include Big Kahuna, Flying Circus, High Roller and Matterhorn, or take the kids for a visit in kiddie land for rides like the Baja Buggy, Dino Train and Oscar’s Goldfish. There will be plenty of games to choose from that require skill and patience. Some games let children win every time. The food court has a wide variety of selections, including funnel cakes, cotton candy, fried Twinkies, Polish sausage, chicken wings and corn dogs. The fair is at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham.