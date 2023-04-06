James Spann: Cooler weather for Alabama, with occasional rain through Saturday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: A large area of rain with a few embedded thunderstorms is moving across north Alabama at mid-afternoon. The rain is near a very slow-moving surface front that has set up a wide range of weather conditions today. Temperatures are in the 60s north and west of the front, but to the south we seeing 80 again over the southern two-thirds of the state. The front will continue to sag southward tonight and will be near U.S. 80 Friday (Demopolis to Montgomery to Opelika). A few periods of rain are likely tonight over the northern half of Alabama.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: We expect occasional rain Friday and Saturday statewide. There will be some breaks in the rain along the way, but the chance of it raining at any one point each day will be 60-70%. Highs drop into the 60s over the northern third of the state Friday, with 70s for south Alabama. Many north Alabama communities won’t get out of the 50s Saturday, a good 15 degrees below average for mid-April.

Dry air returns Saturday night, and Easter looks very pleasant, with ample sunshine and highs between 65 and 75 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Much of Alabama will be dry Monday and Tuesday, but rain will likely return during midweek as a disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico drifts northward. Highs will be mostly in the 70s. ON THIS DATE IN 1973: On April 6-8, a major spring snowstorm dumped 11.6 inches of snow across Denver. Most of the heavy, wet snow of 10.1 inches fell on April 7, when temperatures remained in the 20s. The low temperature of 5 degrees on April 8 was a new record low for the date and the lowest for so late in the season.

ON THIS DATE IN 2007: In Cleveland, Ohio, on April 6-9, the opening-season series between the Indians and Minnesota Twins was wiped out by a snowstorm and a cold snap. The Indians led 4-0 when umpires called off their April 6 home opener because of heavy snow. The grounds crew who tried to make the field playable with backpack blowers and brooms spent more time on the field than the players during nearly three hours of stoppages. About a foot of snow remained on the ground the afternoon of April 9.

