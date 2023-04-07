Alabama Power volunteers dig in to revitalize Homewood community garden

Alabama Power volunteers got into the springtime spirit by getting their hands dirty during a service project supporting the Homewood City Schools Community Garden.

About 30 volunteers, including teammates from the company’s Marketing and Economic Development groups and Birmingham Division External Affairs, along with members of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO), worked to rebuild 10 raised garden beds, as well as remove weeds and prepare 15 other flower beds for planting.

The community garden provides an opportunity for people to learn about gardening, while serving as a beautiful green space for students from Homewood Middle School and local residents to enjoy year-round.

About 20 of the raised beds are available, for a modest rental fee, to residents in nearby apartments or small homes that lack the space or conditions to grow flowers, vegetables and other plants.

“We couldn’t have done it without the help of our community partners,” said Julie Gentry, Homewood Community Garden coordinator. “This project has been a long time in the making, and it really took everyone that showed up to make it happen. I am so grateful for Alabama Power’s support and enjoyed working alongside their team to bring this garden to life. We even lucked out with the weather. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this garden will have on our community.”

A Good Roots grant from the Alabama Power Foundation paid for the building materials and other supplies, while Homewood Parks & Recreation and the city of Mountain Brook combined forces to provide and deliver compost for the rejuvenated beds. Local restaurant Little Donkey provided lunch for the volunteers.

“This was a tremendous opportunity for our employee volunteers to enjoy some team building, while being of service to our local community,” said Kimberly Jackson, community relations manager in Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division.

APSO members include more than 6,300 Alabama Power and Alabama-based employees of Southern Company who donate their time and resources to support nonprofits and community projects across the state. In 2022, members worked more than 22,600 hours to support Alabama communities.

“From the very founding of the company more than a century ago, Alabama Power employees have considered serving our communities an integral part of who we are and what we do,” Jackson said. “This is just one example of how the company and our employee volunteers devote time, talent and treasure to power a better Alabama.”

Learn more about APSO and the Alabama Power Foundation at powerofgood.com.