I know that I’m not a kid anymore, but I get really excited about Easter. Maybe it’s because my mom still makes me an Easter basket every year.

Since Easter is almost here, I’m bringing you a fantastic recipe: Spiced Baked Ham with Apple Chutney. This recipe may sound fancy, but it is super easy to make. That’s because I got my Butcher Shop Spiral Sliced Ham from Sprouts Farmers Market. It came with its own glaze packet, complete heating instructions and was fully cooked, so all I had to do was heat it and serve.

In addition to my ham, I picked up a few apples and fresh herbs for my apple chutney. If you’ve never had apple chutney, then you are in for a real treat. It’s the perfect complement to almost any entrée.

To add a little bit more flavor and spice, I placed a few cloves along the outside of the ham. Since this ham was packaged in its own natural juices, it already had a delicious, hickory-smoked flavor, but the cloves added the perfect touch.

While my ham was cooking, I whipped up the apple chutney on the stovetop. I placed my diced apples, onions, fresh rosemary, water and spices into a saucepan and let it cook.

The apples provided a delicate sweetness, while the onions provided a nice, savory touch.

Once the ham was ready, I served it with the apple chutney and the taste was heavenly. This Spiced Baked Ham with Apple Chutney is the perfect dish for your Easter meal.

Spiced Baked Ham with Apple Chutney

Click here for a printable version.

Ingredients

Sprouts Butcher Shop Spiral Sliced Ham

Cloves

For Apple Chutney:

2 red apples, diced

1 small onion, diced

1 tablespoon oil

1 cup water

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon nutmeg

Salt/pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove ham from packaging, place glaze pack aside and place ham in a large roasting pan. Place cloves along the outside of the ham, about 1½ inches apart. Add about 1 inch of water to pan and cover loosely with foil. Bake for about 1 hour and 45 minutes, or 7-10 minutes per pound. In a medium saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of oil on medium-high heat. Add diced apples and diced onions to saucepan and cook until onions are soft. Add 1 cup of water, ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper and 1 teaspoon nutmeg to saucepan and stir until mixture starts to boil. Cover and reduce heat to low. Once apples are completely soft, remove from heat and add salt/pepper to taste. When the ham is done cooking, make glaze according to the package instructions and spread on the outside of the ham. Turn oven up to 425 degrees and bake ham, uncovered, for about 10 minutes or until glaze starts to bubble. Serve with Apple Chutney and enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.