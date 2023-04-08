Scott Martin: Wet, cool Saturday for Alabama; much better weather on Easter

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

EASTER WEEKEND: We’re starting off Saturday with rain across much of the state, and that will continue throughout the day. The rain will move out of Alabama tonight. It will also be cool; highs will make it only into the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Sunday will be brighter and warmer. Clouds will be decreasing throughout the day, and highs will reach the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: High pressure will be just off the east coast on Monday, and we’ll have an easterly flow. We’ll have mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

On Tuesday, skies will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be similar, with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, we see a low developing to our southwest that will eventually make it into the state.

On Thursday, that low will start to move northeastward and bring rain chances to Alabama, especially for the southern half of the state. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

On Friday the low weakens a little, but it will continue to keep moisture across Alabama to end the work week. It will be warmer and more humid, with a decent chance of showers at any time. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.