7 Alabama strawberry festivals to enjoy this spring

Sustained warmth, blooming flowers and singing birds are all welcome indicators that winter has ended in Alabama. But for me, the appearance of locally grown strawberries – all juicy, sweet and crimson red from skin to core – is the tastiest sign of spring. Many U-Pick farms are already open. Farmers markets around Birmingham and Huntsville that crank up in early April anticipate plenty of strawberries on stands. This round-up of festivals in Alabama also serves as a calendar for when peak strawberry season spreads through the Yellowhammer state.

April 15, Castleberry

The Conecuh County community was officially anointed the Strawberry Capital of Alabama in 1987. The free festival in downtown Castleberry includes arts and crafts vendors, and the Strawberry Shuffle 5k fun run on the festival day, set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on West Cleveland Avenue (a block from Strawberry Street). The annual Strawberry Festival Beauty Pageant is April 8.

April 21, Hoover

Set for 4-8 p.m. at the Ross Bridge Farmers Market, Strawberry Day offers freshly picked strawberries from C&J Farms in Lawley, Ivory Leshore’s Cheesecakes and food trucks, including Eugene’s Hot Chicken and Cousins Maine Lobster. Music and children’s entertainment, including face painting are also on tap.

April 22, Calera

Last year’s turnout set records, with nearly six dozen vendors selling strawberries and other food items, as well as arts and crafts. Now in its 12th year, the Calera Strawberry Festival includes a car show, musical performances, a kid zone and other family-oriented fun. Admission is free; the festival is set for noon to 6 p.m. at Oliver Park.

April 28-29, Berry

The name of the Fayette County town, founded in 1882, is perfect for a celebration of early-spring berries. The 13th downtown festival, centered on Berry Heritage Park, includes the usual family-oriented festival fun – bands, arts and crafts and a food court. Saturday starts with a combined vintage car, tractor and motorcycle “cruise-in.” The festival starts at 5 p.m. Friday; Saturday’s session is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Berry Heritage Park has a curved walking trail by magnolia trees, an enticing place to play and picnic.

April 29, Thorsby

Around 7,000 people attended this promotion for Chilton County’s farmers and growers last year. Vendors sell arts, crafts and antiques. Meet the Strawberry Queens pageant winners. A kids’ zone includes inflatables, face painting, petting zoo, circus and other activities. Competitions include best strawberry jam or jelly, top sweet and savory recipes, a shortcake-eating contest and an art exhibition for children and adults. Food vendors are asked to offer at least one item made with strawberries. Set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Richard Wood Park; admission is free.

May 5-6, Moulton

The eighth edition of the Lawrence County town’s strawberry festival, set for the Moulton Lions Club Fairground, features grownup fun like a mud volleyball tournament, one- and two-mile trail runs and a cornhole competition. Children’s activities include a petting zoo and inflatables. Music, arts and crafts, food vendors, classic cars and trucks, and horse-and-buggy rides are just a part of the weekend’s plans. Friday’s session runs 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 6, Cullman

First planted as a commercial crop in Cullman in 1898, strawberries are feted with a major party that draws some 24,000 people to watch national touring bands, enjoy fair-style entertainment, shop and gorge on food made with strawberries. Blues Traveler, Parmalee and Tim Montana lead the music lineup (tickets for preferred seating are $25 for general admission and $75 for VIP). Mascots Mr. and Mrs. Berry pose for photos in the kids’ area. Pooches get some love during the “Doggy Pawgeant.” Stock up on strawberries at the Festhalle Marketplatz, and munch on pretzels, funnel cakes and other fair food, washed down with fresh lemonade. Alabama’s oldest strawberry festival (the 84th) includes a baking contest and a grand ball. At night, special lighting makes the town’s water tower look like a giant strawberry. The festival, at Depot Park, starts at 9 a.m. The headline band is set to take the stage at 9 p.m.

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.