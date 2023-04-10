People of Alabama: Katrina Wynn of Madison

“Use things that may not be so great as a reference, not as a place of residence. You can’t stay there. I don’t look like what I’ve been through. You have to think about the small things. For instance, we saw storms earlier, now we see the sun. I’m very appreciative of the small things. People say celebrate the big things. Celebrate the small things along the way.” – Katrina Wynn of Madison

Besides that great advice, Wynn says one thing she would love to give everyone is the opportunity to travel.

“I want to get more people doing what they haven’t done: Travel. Growing up, I never had an opportunity to vacation. Vacation was like going to grandmother’s house and that kind of thing. As I grew older and was able to do more travel being connected with the military, I’ve been able to see some things that people would never be able to see. So, I’d like to get more people traveling, is what I like to do. I was an adult when I went to Disney. I took myself. Every child deserves to go to Disney, grown or not. Disney should be one thing that everybody sees at least one time. It’s magical.”

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama News Center partnership.