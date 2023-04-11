Glamping opportunities coming to Alabama State Parks

Visitors to the 21 Alabama State Parks enjoy a variety of overnight accommodations, from primitive campsites and rustic cabins to hotel-style lodge rooms and romantic mountain chalets. A new camping experience will soon be available at six of the parks, with the first opening at Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin near Alexander City on April 21.

Glamping is a form of camping featuring more luxurious facilities than those associated with traditional camping. Guests don’t need to pack a tent and sleeping bag. The glamping sites provide all needed accommodations including beds, linens, electricity and air conditioners/heaters.

“We strive to offer the very best experience to every guest,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). “Glamping has become increasingly popular during the last few years, and we often field questions from people asking if we offer it. We already have many other types of overnight options for our guests, so it made sense for us to add glamping as a new amenity. This is another exciting way people can enjoy the amazing scenic beauty available at our Alabama State Parks.”

Other Alabama State Parks that will soon add glamping sites are Chewacla by mid-May, Lake Guntersville by Memorial Day, and Cheaha, DeSoto and Monte Sano this summer.

Alabama State Parks has partnered with Timberline Glamping to manage and operate the new sites. The company offers glamping at multiple sites in Georgia and Florida, including several state parks.

Owners Nathan and Rebeka Self recognized their own young family’s need to spend more time in the beauty and refreshment of the great outdoors, but they wanted to find a way to do that without sacrificing comfort and style. They’re pleased to be able to bring their modern twist on camping to Alabama.

“We’re excited to be expanding into Alabama,” Rebeka Self said. “We’ve had Alabama families visiting our facilities in Georgia and Florida. Now they can explore their own beautiful state through our concept of glamping. Our campsites are able to reach both traditional campers and those who prefer more amenities with their outdoors experience. To get more families and friends outdoors in a new and different way is the heart of what we do.”

To make glamping reservations at Wind Creek State Park, visit www.lakemartin.tlglamping.com.

For the sites that are coming soon, visit www.timberlineglamping.com or www.alapark.com/online-reservations.

“Not everyone wants to stay in a hotel-style room at one of our resorts and not everyone wants to sleep on the ground at a primitive campsite,” Blankenship said. “These glamping sites provide something new for our guests. We believe they will embrace and enjoy this additional overnight option.”

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com.

This story originally appeared in Outdoor Alabama, the website for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.