James Spann: Most of Alabama dry Wednesday; showers return Thursday

BLUE SKY: We have a cloudless sky over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s. Clouds are over the Gulf Coast region in association with a broad surface low over the Louisiana coast; a few isolated showers are over Mobile and Baldwin counties. Fair weather continues tonight for the northern two-thirds of the state with lows between 45 and 55 degrees. Clouds linger over south Alabama.

The weather Wednesday won’t change much, with lots of sun for north and central Alabama; showers are possible over the southwest corner of the state. Highs will remain in the 70s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Showers are possible statewide Thursday as a broad surface low lifts northward from the Gulf of Mexico. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for areas east of a line from Roanoke to Prattville to Atmore.

A few storms across southeast Alabama could produce strong, gusty winds and small hail Thursday afternoon. A brief tornado can’t be totally ruled out but isn’t likely. A few lingering showers are possible Friday, mainly over north Alabama, as the surface low continues to move northward. A decent part of the day will be dry, however. Expect highs in the 70s both Thursday and Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks generally dry and warm, with a high in the low to mid 80s for most places. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, and any showers should be few and far between. We will mention a chance of showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning as a surface front moves through. Some thunder is possible, but severe storms are not expected. Dry air returns during the day as the sky becomes partly to mostly sunny; the high Sunday will be in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: For now, the entire week looks dry with warm afternoons and pleasant nights. The highs will be in the upper 70s Monday, followed by low to mid 80s for the rest of the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1965: Severe thunderstorms in the Upper Midwest spawned 51 tornadoes, killing more than 250 people and causing more than $200 million damage. Indiana, Ohio and Michigan were hardest hit in the Palm Sunday Tornado Outbreak. Although no F5’s were officially reported, at least 22 tornadoes were rated as F3 or F4. This is the third-deadliest day for tornadoes on record, behind the Super Outbreak of April 3, 1974, and the outbreak that included the Tri-State Tornado of March 18, 1925. Ted Fujita discovered suction vortices during the Palm Sunday tornado outbreak.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: Severe thunderstorms produced wind damage across scattered pockets of Alabama, and a brief EF-1 tornado touched down in Vestavia Hills. It was the first in a series of severe weather events that month that would culminate with the generational tornado outbreak on April 27, 2011.

