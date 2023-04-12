Honda celebrates grand opening of new facility at Alabama auto plant for accessory packages

Honda on Tuesday celebrated the opening of a $16 million, 66,000-square-foot Post-Production Option (PPO) facility on the Lincoln campus of its Alabama auto plant. The new facility is part of the company’s move to offer more accessory options on its vehicles.

The new facility serves as a hub for the installation of a series of accessory option packages for vehicles produced by Honda Alabama. Honda marked the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony joined by local officials, business partners, key executives, plant leaders and associates.

“Our customer-focused Honda accessories program represents an incredible effort by our highly engaged team of associates who believed in this new business area and had the drive to make it succeed,” said Susan McCormick, department head of accessory product planning at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (AHM). “The new PPO facility at our Alabama Auto Plant will enable us to better serve our Honda customers and provide them with the high-quality options they desire.”

Shugo Watanabe, vice president of auto sales at American Honda, addresses associates and guests at the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the new American Honda Post-Production Option facility on the Honda Alabama Auto Plant campus in Lincoln. (Honda) American Honda cuts the ribbon on its new Post-Production Option facility on the Honda Alabama Auto Plant campus in Lincoln. Participating are, from left, Darrell Ingram, Talladega County commissioner; Hiroki Kanaya, plant lead at the Alabama Auto Plant; Alan Kwan, assistant vice president of sales and logistics planning at American Honda; Carole Suwa, senior manager of auto logistics at American Honda; Robert Sadler, president of Road and Rail Services; Shugo Watanabe, vice president of auto sales at American Honda; Chris Hodgson, PPO manager at American Honda; Lamar Whitaker, plant lead at Honda Alabama; and Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson. (Honda)

The PPO program began in late 2020 with the installation of accessory packages for the redesigned, rugged and sporty 2021 Honda Ridgeline, including the popular Honda Performance Development package as well as the Utility, Function and Function + packages. As a proof of concept, the program was initially housed in the Alabama Industrial Training (AIDT) Center, the workforce training center used by Honda near the Lincoln plant.

With the new PPO facility, Honda can increase customization operations, expand offerings to include accessory packages for the all-new 2023 Honda Pilot and Pilot TrailSport, and eventually offer installation of single-item accessories to dealers.

Honda originally opened its first PPO facility at the Alabama plant to meet increased demand for customization of light truck models, especially pickup trucks. The Lincoln factory is the sole manufacturer of the Honda Ridgeline truck, Passport SUV, Pilot SUV and Odyssey minivan.

“The PPO program was launched as a proof of concept for providing customers with more rugged, functional options and to improve accessory sales for both Honda and our dealers,” said Carole Suwa, senior manager, logistics at AHM. “Since the program was launched, we have met sales targets and received positive feedback from Honda dealers and customers.”